EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater begs Stacey to get her out of hospital!

Jean Slater begs her daughter, Stacey to get her out of hospital in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater visits her mum, Jean in hospital after her recent bi-polar episode. But, Stacey is shocked and upset when Jean begs her to get her out.

When Stacey sees another patient called Ruth winding Jean up, she's conflicted, but she sticks to her guns and tells Jean that the hospital is the best place for her to be. However, Jean is devastated by the news.

Callum is distraught after finding out about Ben's attacks. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

It's a dramatic day on the Square as Kathy Beale and Callum Highway are furious after discovering Ben Mitchell's vigilante antics. But, Ben attempts to defend his actions and shows no remorse for what he has done.

Kathy tries to support Callum, but what will he do? Will he report his husband to the police? Could this be the end of their marriage once and for all?

Ben gets drunk with Lewis and admits everything. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Albert bar manager Lewis and Ben are getting drunk at Ruby's, where Ben tells him everything. How will he react?

After a heated exchange with Janine Butcher, Linda Carter returns to Sharon Watts' ready to drink, which leaves Jada Lennox fuming.

As Linda struggles to cope with her alcohol addiction, Mick Carter and Janine bump into a very drunk Linda while out on their date night.

At the same time, Denise Fox is reeling from the salon robbery as her conflict with Sam Mitchell continues.

Denise's sister, Kim also has stress on her shoulders as she's anxious that the burglars could be after her and recruits Howie to protect her.

Stuart Highway discovers that Mitch Baker has been helping his wife Rainie with baby Roland and is worried when he sees how good Mitch is. Later on, Rainie leaves Roland with a tense Stuart. How will he get on?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.