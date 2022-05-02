EastEnders spoilers: Jean Slater begs Stacey to get her out of hospital!
By Grace Morris published
Airs at 7:30pm on Thursday 12 May 2022 on BBC One.
Jean Slater begs her daughter, Stacey to get her out of hospital in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Stacey Slater visits her mum, Jean in hospital after her recent bi-polar episode. But, Stacey is shocked and upset when Jean begs her to get her out.
When Stacey sees another patient called Ruth winding Jean up, she's conflicted, but she sticks to her guns and tells Jean that the hospital is the best place for her to be. However, Jean is devastated by the news.
It's a dramatic day on the Square as Kathy Beale and Callum Highway are furious after discovering Ben Mitchell's vigilante antics. But, Ben attempts to defend his actions and shows no remorse for what he has done.
Kathy tries to support Callum, but what will he do? Will he report his husband to the police? Could this be the end of their marriage once and for all?
Meanwhile, Albert bar manager Lewis and Ben are getting drunk at Ruby's, where Ben tells him everything. How will he react?
After a heated exchange with Janine Butcher, Linda Carter returns to Sharon Watts' ready to drink, which leaves Jada Lennox fuming.
As Linda struggles to cope with her alcohol addiction, Mick Carter and Janine bump into a very drunk Linda while out on their date night.
At the same time, Denise Fox is reeling from the salon robbery as her conflict with Sam Mitchell continues.
Denise's sister, Kim also has stress on her shoulders as she's anxious that the burglars could be after her and recruits Howie to protect her.
Stuart Highway discovers that Mitch Baker has been helping his wife Rainie with baby Roland and is worried when he sees how good Mitch is. Later on, Rainie leaves Roland with a tense Stuart. How will he get on?
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30pm.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
