EastEnders spoilers: Kat Mitchell has DATE with killer Nish!

Kat Mitchell is making a BIG mistake when she's romanced by Nish Panesar in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Mitchell is in a world of hurt following her break up with husband Phil Mitchell. She walked out on him after finding out that he slept with Emma Harding.

A recently single Nish Panesar seems to be sniffing round and has offered her some rent free accommodation until she gets herself sorted.

Stacey Slater knows exactly what kind of man convicted murderer Nish is, and is worried for Kat, but even more worried that if Kat gets close to Nish the secret of 'The Six' and the Christmas murder may come out.

Determined to put Kat off, she reveals that Nish tried to have Eve Unwin killed to stop her running away with his wife Suki Panesar.

Kat confronts Nish over Stacey's news and he twists the truth to convince her not to judge him. Pulled in by his lies, Kat agrees to dinner at Walford East.

Nish is a bit of a smooth operator and Kat seems to be enjoying the date, until Phil walks in and sees them together. When Phil makes some cruel jibes, an upset Kat rushes out and Nish follows her.

Can he convince Kat not to cut the evening short?

Cindy Beale warns Dean Wicks away from daughter Gina Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight's relationship revelation has shocked Linda Carter and the Knight family to the core!

Although Gina's been keen to keep her dalliance with Dean Wicks a secret, a manipulative Dean went against her wishes to announce they were an item.

Rape victim Linda Carter is devastated that Gina has fallen for a twisted Dean's lie that she made up the allegation against him to cover for an 'affair'.

Humiliated by the family's reaction, Gina storms out of the pub. When Dean tries to follow she tells him to leave her alone for good.

After Gina's mum Cindy Beale finds out the truth about Gina and Dean she's determined to break them up but her ex George Knight insists that if she steams in, she risks pushing her daughter further in Dean's arms.

Upset that Gina is trying to break up with him, Dean pleads with her to hear him out. After he spins her a story, she falls for his words and agrees to give him a second chance.

When the pair walk out together as a couple, Gina has a wobble after Roxy Mitchell's daughter Amy Mitchell gives her a warning. Dean once dated Roxy and tried to rape her, but was stopped by his mum Shirley Carter.

Despite George's warning, Cindy goes to see Dean and make him a surprise offer...

Kim Fox is NOT impressed with Howie Danes new boss! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is worried that if her partner Howie Danes takes up a job offer on the cruise ship, the three months apart could drive him into someone else's arms.

To soothe her fears, Howie takes her on a photo shoot for the company so she can meet his new boss.

When Kim finds out that ticket sales for the cruise are flagging she puts on her social media guru hat to come up with a few great ideas to get the company some online traction.

Impressed by Kim's knowledge, Howie's boss offers her a job as social media manager on the cruise.

Will she accept?

Penny Branning and Lauren Branning agreed to move in together. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Penny Branning and Lauren Branning are settling into their new life in Walford but when they can't get work, it's clear they'll be struggling for cash.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.