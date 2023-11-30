EastEnders fans predict more twists in Christmas MURDER!

EastEnders fans were treated to the final trailer teasing the Christmas murder after last night's dramatic episode.

And OMG if we were confused before then we're totally bewildered now! Plus we're all counting the days until the big reveal at Christmas.

The fans are calling the storyline 'Sixmas' because the women who are involved - Suki, Stacey, Linda, Sharon, Kathy and Denise - have become known as The Six.

And frankly, Sixmas can't come soon enough for us!

Last night's tense episode saw a furious confrontation between Nish and Eve, after he found out the truth about his wife and Suki.

As the pair exchanged insults in Walford East, Suki waited patiently at the tube station for Eve to arrive and them to head off to their new life together.

But Eve didn't arrive because as she went to leave, Nish had clobbered her over the head with a bottle!

That wasn't even the worst bit. He then called son Ravi for help and coldly told him to finish Eve off.

Urgh!

There was a furious confrontation between Eve and Nish (Image credit: BBC)

The tense episode wasn't the end of the drama though. After it aired on BBC One, the final trailer for the big Christmas reveal dropped - and this time it was Suki who featured.

Suki's trailer was the final one to drop (Image credit: BBC)

In the trailer, Suki is standing outside the Queen Vic, holding a photograph of herself and her children in a frame.

The frame falls to the ground and shatters. And then we see Suki running away through Walford.

Intriguing stuff!

So does this mean Nish is the Christmas murder victim?

The fans simply don't know!

Is Nish the Christmas victim? (Image credit: BBC)

Some viewers think the photograph Suki is holding is a big clue. Could Vinny be the murder victim rather than Nish?

One viewer even thinks the murderer could be someone different from the six women.

"What if Vinny gets killed by Nish," the fan mused.

Or could the photo frame be the murder weapon?!

WAIT.A PHOTO FRAME IS MISSING ON THE WALL BEHIND KATHY IN HER TRAILER.SUKI IS HOLDING A PHOTO FRAME.THERE IS EXACTLY 5 PHOTO FRAMES LEFT HANGING UP ON THE WALL.THE ONE SUKI IS HOLDING WOULD MAKE 6.THE PHOTO FRAME IS THE WEAP0N?!?! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/F96zndRuAuNovember 29, 2023 See more

Finally the 6th trailer of Suki is here!! And it bloody looks amazing!! Think the clue is the family photo 😱 what if Vinny gets killed by Nish and Eve life is in danger and that's how Suki's out on the square running to either save Vinny or both or running from Nish 😬November 29, 2023 See more

But others think the victim HAS to be Nish because he hit Suki with a bottle, just like the one Denise was holding in the flash forward.

Plus, in the flash forward episode, Kathy looks at Suki.

it HAS to be nish that dies at christmas the way kathy looks at suki in the christmas flash forward & after tonight’s episode with him holding the glass bottle…denise is holding a broken glass bottle in the trailernish HAS to be the one who dies #EastEndersNovember 29, 2023 See more

NISH USING THE SAME BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE THAT DENISE IS HOLDING IN THE FLASH FORWARD?!?!?! OMFG #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/KPvq5AYeYQNovember 29, 2023 See more

Some viewers have gone totally rogue and are predicting all sorts! One fan even suggested the Christmas killer could be young mum Lily Slater!

"She's been saying she'd do anything to protect Charli," the fan wrote.

Part of me still thinks it’s going to be Lilly who actually does it and the six cover for her because the way she’s been saying she’d do anything to protect charliNovember 30, 2023 See more

Thankfully Christmas is almost here and we don't have much longer to wait, because we're all desperate to find out what happens!

Even Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki, is impatient.

She teased fans by sharing a message on X, formerly Twitter, that simply said: "Roll on Christmas"!

Roll on Christmas... https://t.co/amB8VyqZeLNovember 29, 2023 See more

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.