'EastEnders' spoilers: Kat Slater fears for missing son Tommy

Kat Slater fears that her son Tommy Moon has been abducted in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kat Slater is concerned about son Tommy Moon moping around ever since she took his electronic devices away as a punishment for talking to a stranger online. She asks Whitney Dean if she'll take Tommy out for a bit to distract him.

But things take an alarming turn when Whitney rushes back to the launderette with Tommy's mate Lexi Pearce to say that Tommy has gone missing, as he's gone to the playground to meet up with the girl he's been messaging.

Kat is in a flat panic and she enlists the help of copper Callum Highway to find him when he's not in the playground after all. A passing Chelsea Fox reveals that she spotted Tommy in the park and they rush over there.

Flooded with relief when she finds her son, Kat is stunned, however, when she sees who he's meeting...

Martin Fowler is surprised by Ruby Fowler's request. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruby Fowler is ovulating and she tells Martin Fowler that it's time for a bit of bedroom action! Martin, however, really isn't in the mood as he's brooding over Ruby's shocking news that Jean Slater has terminal cancer.

Now that Jean knows the truth about what Ruby really did to her daughter Stacey Slater to get her sent to prison, Ruby is on pins that Martin will find out. Concerned that Jean might spill the beans to her hubby that she set up his ex, she asks Martin if they could take a break somewhere away from the Square.

She's rattled when Martin says they can't go away just now, as Jean needs them.

Is Linda Carter okay after the shock robbery? (Image credit: BBC)

Also, after the shock attempted robbery at the Queen Vic that left Linda Carter in danger, cop Jack Branning has been on the case. He pops into the pub to update the Carters about where they've got with the investigation.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.