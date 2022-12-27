EastEnders spoilers: Kat Slater is kidnapped!

Kat Slater is caught up in Phil Mitchell's dramas!

Kat Slater faces terror when she and son Tommy Moon are snatched in the Holiday Monday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kat Slater is feeling shaken with everything that's gone on since Phil Mitchell's return to the Square.

Phil, however, is in high spirits...

He's convinced his recent problems are behind him and he arranges a celebratory lunch for the Mitchell family.

Phil Mitchell has something to say to Jay Brown and Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat confides in Alfie Moon about what Phil's been up to, worried that it's caused a huge mess.

Trying to calm Kat's fears, Alfie insists that Phil can hold his own and if he was ever in trouble he'd want him in his corner.

Billy Mitchell makes a shock discovery and there's horror for Kat, as it seems she was right about Phil getting them all involved in something dangerous...

A terrified Kat her son Tommy Moon are bundled into a van.

But who has taken them and are their lives at risk?



Jean Slater is comforted by Alfie Moon. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater and Jean Slater are at the hospital following the horrific carbon monoxide poisoning incident at their New Year's Eve party.

After Stacey's daughter Lily Slater was taken in for treatment, along with Eve Unwin and Jean, the family have been torn apart.

Landlord Nish Panesar is more concerned about what this will do to him. He's worried that the Slaters are going to sue him for the dodgy boiler!

When he tries to talk to Eve about it, she is cagey, leaving him feelings rattled.

Also, Nish pushes Ben Mitchell over the sale of the Arches but he doesn't like what Ben has to say...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.