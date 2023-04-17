EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor risks EVERYTHING!

Keanu Taylor gets himself involved in the criminal undersworld in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor realises that his generous offer to throw a huge Christening bash for son Albie Watts is going to come to nothing if he can't find the cash!

A sympathetic Mitch Baker suggests that Keanu find some extra jobs to make up the shortfall in money.

Keanu is left disappointed when both Alfie Moon and Phil Mitchell have nothing for him.

After having a conversation with Zack Hudson about Ravi Gulati's dodgy dealing, Keanu gets an idea...

Ravi Gulati agrees to give Keanu Taylor a trial run. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack realises that Keanu is considering tapping up Ravi for a some less than legal work and he warns Keanu that Ravi is not the kind of man he should be getting involved in.

Ravi is no small time criminal and has already done time in jail. The criminal underworld that he's involved in is seriously dangerous.

Although knowing that Zack is right, Keanu also knows that he needs some money and he talks to Ravi about getting some work.

Ravi agrees to give Keanu a trail run, offering him a job taking in a dodgy delivery.

Chelsea Fox has been struggling with Denise Fox's betrayal. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox has been seriously hurt by the revelation that her mum Denise Fox had a fling with Ravi Gulati.

After Ravi wined and dined her, she really believed that he liked her and wasn't just using her to get intel into the police investigation into him from her stepdad Jack Branning.

When she overhears Amy Mitchell, Nugget Gulati and Denzel Danes talking about the mess their parents have made, Chelsea feels bad for them.

She approaches Denise and offers her support, but warns her that she's still not forgiven her for her lies.

After finding out that Amy's dad Jack Branning is refusing to go to family therapy, Chelsea is frustrated. She confronts Jack and tells him that for the sake of Amy he needs to step up and sort out the mess the family is in.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.