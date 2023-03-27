EastEnders spoilers: Kim Fox plays a DEADLY game

Kim Fox tells Denise Fox they need to do something about Ravi Gulati!

Kim Fox and Denise Fox want rid of Ravi Gulati in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Fox is in a terrible state following the terrifying car accident that left stepson Denzel Danes badly injured.

Taking Denzel for a spin in her new car, Kim was distracted by messages from Ravi Gulati on her sister Denise Fox's phone, which led to the crash.

With Denzel still in a bad way in hospital, Kim tries to comfort Howie Danes, who is overcome with emotion as he wills his son to wake up.

Ever since Denise admitted to Kim what 's been going on between her and Ravi Gulati, she's been worried for niece Chelsea Fox, as Ravi has been turning on the charm with Chelsea to draw her into his criminal plans.

When Kim sees Ravi flirting with Chelsea, she tells Denise they need to step in and get her to ditch Ravi.

She later has it out with Chelsea but will she be able to convince her that Ravi is bad news?

Chelsea Fox and Nugget Gulati have no idea that Ravi Gulati is about to be arrested! (Image credit: BBC)

Denise confronts Ravi and tells him to stay away from her daughter. Ravi's not fazed and horrifies her when he teases that he's going to take things up a gear with Chelsea rather than back off.

Desperate to protect her daughter, Denise makes a mysterious call...

Over at the Queen Vic, copper Callum Highway is enjoying a drink with his husband Ben Mitchell when he's interrupted by an urgent call from work.

Rushing over to Walford East, he arrests Ravi!

Has the blackmailing criminal finally got his comeuppance?

Freddie Slater confronts his old teacher Mr Hawthorne. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is still feeling miserable after Jean Slater's comment about him being stupid muddling up the nights for two separate dates.

Feeling guilty for upsetting him and after learning about Freddie's painful past at school at the hands of a teacher, Jean is determined to do something about it.

Freddie has confessed that his old teacher Mr Hawthorne always made him feel stupid, as he wasn't the most academic pupil at school.

Jean thinks that Freddie needs to confront Hawthorne and make him understand how he affected him by humiliating him in front of his schoolmates.

Although unsure whether he really needs to stir up the past, a pep talk from his friend Bobby Beale sees him decide to get some closure.

Harvey Monroe, Jean and Bobby go to the school with Freddie to give him moral support.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.