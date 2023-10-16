EastEnders spoilers: Lexi Pearce makes a DEVASTATING discovery

Lexi Pearce is left heartbroken by some devastating news in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lexi Pearce has already been through a lot at a young age after her mum Lola Pearce-Brown tragically died from a brain tumour earlier this year.

Since Lola's passing, Lexi's three dads, Jay Brown, Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have stepped up to take care of her.

However, the loss of Lola has been too much to bear for Jay and has resorted to drugs to cope with his grief. On top of this, the widow has been staying the night with Lola lookalike Nadine, as it's the only way he has been able to sleep.

When Jay wakes up after a booze and drug binge, Billy Mitchell soon notices something is wrong and speaks to Jay, who admits that he has been taking drugs, but doesn't tell him about Nadine.

Billy is crushed by Jay's turmoil and tries to get the family together at the Vic, but things take a turn for the worse when Ben tells everyone about Nadine.

Unaware that Lexi is listening, she reels at the news and flees the pub as her family chase after her and criticise Jay.

Cindy Beale ends up in the Knights bad books once again. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

George Knight and his daughters Anna and Gina reminisce on old memories when items from their recently sold Marbella bar are delivered to the Vic.

Cindy Beale tries to join in on her estranged family's trip down memory lane, but she soon gets overwhelmed with emotion.

Cindy is warmed when her ex-husband George invites her back once she's ready, but a leopard never changes its spots when it comes to Cindy and she rips into landlady Elaine Peacock outside the pub.

George and Anna are horrified by Cindy's behaviour and they disown her once again.

Will Cindy be able to make amends with her family?

Sharon Watts receives a surprising birthday present from Reiss Colwell. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sharon Watts is baffled when Reiss Colwell gifts her a 'Make Your Own Will' birthday present, but it gives her a bright idea.

What has Sharon got up her sleeve?

Suki Panesar is shocked by Nish's new look after a shopping trip with Priya Nandra-Hart. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Suki Panesar and Priya Nandra-Hart clash on their different values as they try to one up each other.

Priya flirts with Nish Panesar in a bid to get him on side as the pair go clothes shopping, leaving Suki stunned by her husband's new look...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.