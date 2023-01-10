EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter demands answers from Alfie!

Linda Carter makes an explosive return to the Queen Vic in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has been hiding away ever since Linda lost the love of her life Mick Carter at Christmas.

A joint owner of the Vic with Mick, she hasn't had the heart to reopen the pub since the tragic drowning accident that saw him lost at sea.

Little does Linda know, but Alfie Moon has taken it upon himself to open up the Queen Vic and get the punters back in. In a bid to get the tills ringing he arranges a 'Summer Party' in the pub to banish the January blues.

When Linda's best friend Sharon Watts finds out via Kim Fox that Alfie has opened the pub, she knows she has to do something about it.

As Alfie celebrates how well his themed night is going with the bar packed and a full till, he's rudely interrupted by the arrival of a FURIOUS Linda!

As she loses it with Alfie, an alarmed Sharon takes Linda's kids Annie and Ollie Carter back to hers, while Linda makes her feelings clear.

She tells Alfie and the other punters that they have no respect and don't care that Mick is dead.

Will Linda be able to forgive Alfie and see that she needs to pick herself up despite her grief?

Lola Pearce is stumped by Kim Fox's questions. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is rattled when her Maid of Honour Kim Fox prepares the guest list for her hen party, asking whether her mum will want to come along.

It touches a nerve with Lola, as she never mentions her mother and it's unclear why they're not in touch.

The subject comes up again when her daughter Lexi Pearce also asks about Lola's mum and wants to know why she left. Lexi is left without an answer, however, when Lola struggles to tell her why.

Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell is still smarting that Jay Brown hasn't asked him to be his best man. Can the pair sort it out between them?

Whitney Dean has been left confused by Zack Hudson's indecision. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is curious when she finds out from Sonia Fowler that Zack Hudson was asking her about the baby's blood tests.

After mixed messages from Zack, who at first wanted to take no responsibility for the baby, then assured her he'd be in the baby's life and then went cold on her again, she's been left confused.

She thought that things were going well between them when he turned down his dream job on a cruise ship to stay in the Square for her but then he pushed her away.

Hoping that Zack really does care about their baby after all, she wonders whether she should give him another chance.

After the clinic texts Whitney, she's nervous about what the results will reveal. Zack offers his support as she opens it.

Whitney thanks Zack for being there for her when she needed it but decides that they need to be just friends for now.

Also, Denise Fox is taken aback when daughter Chelsea Fox asks her to babysit her son so she can go on a date with Ravi Gulati!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm — a day later than usual due to football on Wednesday evening.