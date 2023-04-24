EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is left devastated

Linda Carter is touched when Billy Mitchell reaches out to her.

Linda Carter gets her royal mojo back with help from Billy Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter is consumed by grief for her beloved Mick Carter. Ever since Mick went missing at sea rescuing her and Janine Butcher from drowning, her life seems to have lost all meaning.

When it comes to a royal knees up, Linda is normally queen of the party, but without Mick by her side she can't bring herself to celebrate the coronation.

A national day, wouldn't be quite the same without some kind of party in The Vic and Billy Mitchell makes it his priority to talk Linda round.

He leaves Linda touched with a sweet gesture that means Mick could be included in the celebrations.

Can he convince Linda to hold a coronation party?

Reiss Colwell has some making up to do with Sonia Fowler! (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell is totally at a loss as to why girlfriend Sonia Fowler is suddenly being so sulky.

He has NO idea that his grand plans for a coronation party are winding her up, as it's her birthday the same weekend!

Sonia also feels quietly humiliated, as she originally assumed Reiss was throwing a party for her, even though she's never even told him when her birthday is.

Mentioning Sonia's puzzling mood to Rocky Cotton, Reiss is taken aback when Rocky reveals why Sonia's so fed up.

Wanting to make things up to her and treat her like a queen, Reiss goes completely overboard with her birthday celebrations!

Finlay and Felix Baker make an exciting discovery! (Image credit: BBC)

Coronation fever has well and truly hit the Square and Billy Mitchell has arranged a fun 'Royal Walkabout' for the kids of Walford.

Finlay and Felix Baker think Billy's Walkabout theme is a great idea and come up with their own plan to improve upon it.

Their late dad Avery Baker's classic sports car has been out of action for a long time, but Finlay seems to have the magic touch and gets it running.

It's not long before the car makes an alarming noise but something even more surprising happens...

What have they found?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.