EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter has a Jubilee surprise!

Linda Carter and Mick Carter have some exciting news for Albert Square in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda Carter and Mick Carter are bubbling over with excitement on the day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As well as all sorts of things planned for the party in the Square, they've arranged for some very special visitors...

Royal fan Linda is over the moon that Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Walford and are planning to drop by the Square!

Mick and Linda are in awe as their guests arrive and they introduce the Royal couple to the stunned crowd, as everyone raises a glass to Her Majesty The Queen.

Sharon Watts makes a shock discovery about Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter doesn't just have a Royal occasion on her mind, as she knows there's going to be big trouble over the money Janine Butcher swindled out of her daughter Nancy Carter to give to her.

Having handed over the whole £50k to Denise Fox to buy into the salon, her only chance is to get it back.

Sharon Watts overhears Linda talking to Denise and she forces her to confess everything. Linda is conflicted when Sharon insists that the only way forward is to tell Nancy the truth.

It's clear that Janine isn't going to get out of this latest twisted scam so easily, as Sharon is furious with her! She goes on the hunt for her to make Janine pay for what she's done...

Whitney Dean does a star turn as Britney Spears! (Image credit: BBC)

In The Prince Albert, Mick Carter arranged with owner Kathy Beale a special celebration to mark his much-missed aunt Tina Carter.

After Mick shares a few words with the punters, the talent show kicks off, including a star turn from Whitney Dean as pop princess Britney Spears!

Kathy Beale is feeling distracted, as her son Ben Mitchell's recent troubles are playing on her mind. She finds Ben's brother Jay Mitchell and has a word with him about the situation.

Rocky is upset that the judges he arranged for the competition seem to be a no show. Not only that, Sonia Fowler has also refused to come along, even though in part the Prince Albert show was for her.

Kathy realises how disappointed Rocky is not to see Sonia and she tries to persuade her to come over and help Rocky celebrate.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.