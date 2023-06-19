EastEnders spoilers: Lying George Knight is CAUGHT OUT!

George Knight's lies are rumbled as he searches for answers about his wife Rose Knight.

George Knight's lies are exposed as he hunts for answers regarding his wife Rose Knight's disappearance in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

George is struggling to cope with the bombshell news about what really happened to Rose, who mysteriously vanished nine years ago, and he sets out in search of answers.

The pro boxer covers when his fiancée Elaine Peacock questions him, but he's soon caught out in his web of lies.

Elaine Peacock demands to know the truth from George. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elaine confronts George and he's forced to tell her everything, but the couple are interrupted by his daughter Anna Knight, who is oblivious to what's going on.

Anna demands to know the truth and she's left stunned when George tells her the news about her mother, but he demands that she keep it a secret from her sister Gina as he's terrified that history will repeat itself. What happened to Gina in the past?

Billy Mitchell lashes out as he struggles to cope with the loss of Lola Pearce-Brown. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell is distraught as he tries to distract himself with final preparations for his granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown's funeral, who passed away from a terminal brain tumour.

After a tense meeting with the Reverend, Billy hits out at Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown as he reveals his disgust for how the Mitchells treated Lola in the past, before storming out.

Jay is unable to cope with his grief and goes to the Vic. In his drunken anguish, he's sent home by a worried Gina and landlady Linda Carter to sober up.

Honey Mitchell comforts a distraught Billy outside the funeral parlour. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Later on, Honey finds a devastated Billy alone outside the funeral parlour and encourages him to say one last goodbye to Lola. Will Billy listen to Honey and bid a final farewell to his late granddaughter?

Vinny Panesar and Finlay Baker's feud continues after Vinny tampered with Finlay's car. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, Vinny Panesar and Finlay Baker are at loggerheads after Vinny cut the breaks on his car and threatens to call the police on him.

Kathy Beale is fuming when Rocky Cotton's pet parrot Jasper bites a hole in her funeral outfit. However, after a chat with her fiancé, she comes round to the idea of keeping him.

Kathy Beale is furious with Rocky Cotton's beloved bird Jasper. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.