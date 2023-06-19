EastEnders spoilers: Lying George Knight is CAUGHT OUT!
Airs at 7:30 pm on Monday 26 June 2023 on BBC One.
George Knight's lies are exposed as he hunts for answers regarding his wife Rose Knight's disappearance in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).
George is struggling to cope with the bombshell news about what really happened to Rose, who mysteriously vanished nine years ago, and he sets out in search of answers.
The pro boxer covers when his fiancée Elaine Peacock questions him, but he's soon caught out in his web of lies.
Elaine confronts George and he's forced to tell her everything, but the couple are interrupted by his daughter Anna Knight, who is oblivious to what's going on.
Anna demands to know the truth and she's left stunned when George tells her the news about her mother, but he demands that she keep it a secret from her sister Gina as he's terrified that history will repeat itself. What happened to Gina in the past?
Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell is distraught as he tries to distract himself with final preparations for his granddaughter Lola Pearce-Brown's funeral, who passed away from a terminal brain tumour.
After a tense meeting with the Reverend, Billy hits out at Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown as he reveals his disgust for how the Mitchells treated Lola in the past, before storming out.
Jay is unable to cope with his grief and goes to the Vic. In his drunken anguish, he's sent home by a worried Gina and landlady Linda Carter to sober up.
Later on, Honey finds a devastated Billy alone outside the funeral parlour and encourages him to say one last goodbye to Lola. Will Billy listen to Honey and bid a final farewell to his late granddaughter?
Elsewhere, Vinny Panesar and Finlay Baker are at loggerheads after Vinny cut the breaks on his car and threatens to call the police on him.
Kathy Beale is fuming when Rocky Cotton's pet parrot Jasper bites a hole in her funeral outfit. However, after a chat with her fiancé, she comes round to the idea of keeping him.
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.