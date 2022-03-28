EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter and Janine go public!

Mick Carter makes it clear that Janine Butcher is the woman for him in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher are looking very cosy together when Mick's daughter Frankie Lewis walks in on the pair. Aware that Frankie has seen them just about to kiss, he gets VERY flustered and he tries to hide what's going on between them.

Later, Janine is given food for thought when she confides in Sonia Fowler that her and Mick are getting together. Sonia warns her that Mick and Linda are soulmates so she might struggle to ever compete. Feeling a bit hopeless, Janine tells Mick it's best that they stay friends.

Meanwhile, Linda is hungover after her massive drinking session and she turns up at the Vic to talk to Mick. Frankie covers where Mick is.

Frankie Lewis is hurt by Linda Carter's mean words! (Image credit: BBC)

It's not long before Linda's back on the bottle and getting drunk and vicious. She shares some harsh words with a shocked Frankie, just in time for Mick to come down and hear everything!

Mick is fuming with Linda for being so nasty to Frankie and he tells her that he's had enough of her nonsense.

Realising that there's no way back for him and his childhood sweetheart, he finds Janine and tells her that it's definitely over between him and Linda, then he kisses Janine in front of everyone!

Jean Slater thinks Rocky Cotton is after some saucy business! (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is still brooding over what happened at the car lot, believing Rocky Cotton deliberately let them get locked inside the cabin as a way to trick her into getting back together.

Harvey Monroe feels bad for his mate and he tells Jean Slater that she needs to admit to Kathy that she was the culprit.

Jean, however, doesn't have the best way with words and ends up winding up Kathy, who thinks she's being rude to her!

When Jean's daughter Stacey Slater sees what's going on she is concerned. It seems like there's been an escalation in Jean's worrying behaviour and she confides in friend Eve Unwin that she fears her mum is having a relapse.

Jean does finally admit to Rocky that she locked him and Kathy in the cabin and he tells her he's not going to hold a grudge. But Jean, who is clearly not quite herself at the moment, thinks Rocky is flirting with her!

Jean follows Rocky into the Vic toilets. Is she about to take him by surprise?

Will Mitchell is left mortified by dad Billy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Mitchell is left flushed with embarrassment when Billy Mitchell takes it upon himself to interfere in his love life. Billy sees Jada Lennox with Martin Fowler and, aware Will's sweet on Jada, he invites them over to watch a film!

Jada quickly makes it clear that she's no interest in spending time with the Mitchells and Will feels awful. Feeling bad for her son, Honey Mitchell tries to convince him that he can find someone much better than Jada.

Have Honey's words hit home?

Also, Nancy Carter feels guilty when she realises Zack Hudson missed his cooking competition to be there for her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.