'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter gets back on the dating scene!

Mick Carter does a gym workout to make an impression on the ladies in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter is set on going out and getting his mind off his ex Linda Carter by finding himself a new woman. Janine Butcher is alarmed by this turn of events as she's been plotting to have him all to herself!

Despite her best attempt to stop Mick going out on the pull that evening, Mick is set on it. He even heads to the gym with Rocky Cotton, Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe, so they get get in shape for their night out with a training session!

When Nancy Carter works out that Janine's trying to cry off work so she can head to Ruby's and stop any potential love matches for Mick putting themselves in his path, she makes sure that Janine stays firmly behind the bar of the Queen Vic.

In the club, things seem to be going well for Mick when he gets on well with a single lady, but the lads are a little concerned about Mick's choice, Angela...

After heading home, Mick gets it in the ear from his mum Shirley Carter, who is furious that he forgot son Ollie Carter's school project. When Nancy tries to be nice to her dad, it's clear he's struggling without Linda and he lashes out at her.

Stacey Slater's food van proves a horror not a hit! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is feeling chuffed that on her second day of trading, her food van is proving just as popular.

But her bubble is about to burst when Suki Panesar come storming up and announces that she's given her son Kheerat Panesar food poisoning!

Back at the Panesars', an unwell Kheerat is being checked over by doctor Nina, who seems to be flirting with him! Stacey later visits Kheerat to apologise for giving him a dodgy tummy. Will he forgive her?

Stuart Highway has gone missing. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is in a state over hubby Stuart Highway doing a disappearing act after he was told he'd need surgery for his breast cancer.

She vents to Stuart's brother Callum Highway about his husband Ben Mitchell giving Stuart enough taxi money to leave the Square.

Not knowing where he is, the pair are at a loss over what to do to try and bring him home.

Has Stuart gone for good?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.