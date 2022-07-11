EastEnders spoilers: Mitch Baker suffers a TRAGIC loss

Mitch Baker has only just reconnected with brother Avery Baker and his nephews.

Mitch Baker tries to make brother Avery Baker's last hours memorable in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitch Baker is worried about an ailing Avery Baker. Mitch has only just reconnected with his brother only to find out that Avery is dying of cancer.

When Avery wants to go to an old Caribbean restaurant the brothers used to visit, he realises that he's too weak to manage it.

Instead, Mitch decides to bring the restaurant experience to Avery by planning a surprise Caribbean-themed party in the launderette.

Avery's son Felix Baker takes on his drag queen Tara Misu persona to host the bash. Avery is delighted by the effort that his family have gone to and he and Mitch reminisce.

Happy and loved, Avery thanks Mitch for the party and with Mitch by his side he says his last words and passes away.

Kathy Beale is determined to get Ben some help. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is still worried about son Ben Mitchell, who has been falling apart ever since his rape by Lewis Butler. Rocky Cotton prompts Kathy to speak to Ben again to get him to accept help.

Visiting Ben at the Arches, Kathy is interrupted by the appearance of Ben's old schoolmate James, who makes Ben feel uncomfortable when he starts to flirt with him.

Rocky has had enough of Ben's attitude towards Kathy and he confronts him and gives him a few home truths. Instead of taking Rocky's words to heart, Ben goes off the deep end and attempts to throw a punch at Rocky!

Everyone is stunned when Kathy - jumping forward to protect Rocky - ends up taking the full force of Ben's fist...

Stacey Slater wants to know what Suki Panesar is up to! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is full of suspicion when Suki Panesar asks her to a family dinner. Sure that Suki's planning to ambush her to split her up from her son Kheerat Panesar, Stacey takes her kids in an attempt to cool the situation.

She's surprised, however, when it seems Suki is genuinely trying to make an effort with her. Kheerat is grateful to his mum for trying to accept his life choices, for once.

Also, Kim Fox invites Howie Danes to move in permanently when he reveals he's been evicted from his flat. Meanwhile, Dana Monroe quits her job after a huge argument with her ex Bobby Beale.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 18 July.