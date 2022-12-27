EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar plays the long game

Nish Panesar vows to get the better of Ben Mitchell.

Nish Panesar has to rethink his plan to get one over on the Mitchells in the Tuesday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nish Panesar is still fuming about Ben Mitchell's attitude after he tried to strongarm him into selling him the Arches.

Ben has promised Nish the business deal to raise money for Lola Pearce's treatment but Nish's aggressive approach got Ben's back up.

Knowing that clashing with a Mitchell never gets the right results, Suki Panesar advises her husband to change tactics.

She reveals that the best way to get Ben on side is for Nish to use his charm.

Will Nish listen to Suki's good advice or will he continue with his old ways?

Harvey Monroe gives Nish Panesar a dressing down! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki can hold her own with Nish and despite his resistance he does see the sense in her suggestion. Plotting to get things back on track, Nish apologises to Ben and to Lola Pearce for being so insensitive at this time, when Lola is struggling to deal with her cancer.

Harvey Monroe is NOT impressed when he hears Nish's attempt to win Ben and Lola over.

He accuses him to trying to throw his money around when his negligence over the Slater house's boiler put lives in danger.

Nish is stunned as Harvey publicly calls him out and humiliates him in front of everyone.

Are Kat Slater and Tommy Moon in terrible danger? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell is raging when he finds out that he's been double crossed.

But are Kat and Tommy okay and where have they been taken?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.