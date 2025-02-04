EastEnders spoilers: Two Mitchell legends return to Walford!
Airs Thursday 13 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
On a special FLASHBACK episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) experiences a blast from his past...
As Phil's depression continues to take hold, he experiences symptoms of psychosis in the form of hallucinations.
During his hallucinations, Phil finds himself back in the Mitchell family home... in 1985!
Alongside his mum Peggy (Jamie Winstone), dad Eric (George Russo), brother Grant (Teddy Jay) and his younger self (Daniel Delaney).
Phil starts to talk with the characters from his past as well as his former younger self back in Walford and at his present day home
The BBC soap has worked with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness and the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on Phil's continuing depression storyline.
In the present day, Phil's ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), arranges a search party to look for Phil after he fails to arrive for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and fiancee Honey's (Emma Barton) joint Sten-do at the Vic.
All seems lost until Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) arrives home with a visitor who he hopes will be the one to truly help Phil during his time of need...
Get ready for the return of Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp)!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
