EastEnders spoilers: Two Mitchell legends return to Walford!

Peggy Mitchell returns in flashback scenes as Phil's mental health continues to deteriorate and be begins to hallucinate on EastEnders...

On a special FLASHBACK episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) experiences a blast from his past...



As Phil's depression continues to take hold, he experiences symptoms of psychosis in the form of hallucinations.



During his hallucinations, Phil finds himself back in the Mitchell family home... in 1985!



Alongside his mum Peggy (Jamie Winstone), dad Eric (George Russo), brother Grant (Teddy Jay) and his younger self (Daniel Delaney).



Phil starts to talk with the characters from his past as well as his former younger self back in Walford and at his present day home

The BBC soap has worked with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness and the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on Phil's continuing depression storyline.

There's drama between Peggy and her husband Eric during a FLASHBACK to 1985 on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

In the present day, Phil's ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), arranges a search party to look for Phil after he fails to arrive for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and fiancee Honey's (Emma Barton) joint Sten-do at the Vic.



All seems lost until Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) arrives home with a visitor who he hopes will be the one to truly help Phil during his time of need...



Get ready for the return of Grant Mitchell (played by Ross Kemp)!

Jay, Sharon and Billy search for missing Phil on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ross Kemp returns as Grant Mitchell on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer