EastEnders spoilers: Penny Branning has a dangerous liaison!

Penny Branning puts herself in danger when she does a deal with Harry Mitchell in Monday's episode of EastEnders

Penny Branning loves a bad boy and newcomer Harry Mitchell certainly fits the bill!

The pair first hooked up after Harry moved to Albert Square with dad Teddy Mitchell and brother Barney Mitchell. A flirty encounter outside The Arches led to drinks and something more.

Recently Penny's mind has been on the disastrous incident at Peggy's while she was manager when her sister Amy Mitchell was seriously injured.

Penny's copper dad Jack Branning can be overprotective of his daughters but he knows that Harry is a wrong 'un. He almost caught Harry when he got involved with stolen cars. When Jack warned Harry to stay away from his daughter, he made an enemy of the Mitchell man.

Angry with her dad for not supporting her over the club incident, Penny conspires with Harry to blackmail Jack. But what do they have on him? Harry has a very special request for Jack in return for his silence.

Later, Jack does some digging and he makes a worrying discovery about Harry.

Is Penny in danger?

Ravi Gulati comforts an upset Avani Nandra-Hart (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati is fuming after he finds out from son Nugget Gulati that his teen daughter Avani Nandra-Hart has been messaging a mystery boy!

After confiscating her phone, he asks Avani's mum Priya Nandra-Hart to help him get into it to find out who she's been flirting with.

Reluctant to break her daughter's confidence, Priya feels forced to pass on that Avani told her she's dating schoolmate Barney Mitchell. Luckily for Avani, Ravi believes the lie she fed to her mum and stops short of going through her messages.

Slipping out to meet up with older boy Mason, Avani tells him that she's not ready to sleep with him. He's a nasty piece of work and Avani ends up with a busted lip for her refusal to agree to his demands.

Meanwhile, Ravi and Priya share a charged moment but it's broken when Avani turns up. Ravi is outraged to discover that she's been assaulted and, convinced Barney is the culprit, Ravi vows he'll be teaching him a lesson.

Alfie Moon has tried disciplining son Tommy Moon without success. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon has been in Birmingham for the last few weeks on a management course ahead of taking up his job as Minute Mart manager.

While he's been away, his son Tommy Moon's bad behaviour has ramped up a notch and Tommy ended up physically assaulting mum Kat Slater.

Worried that the family could be broken up by social services if news of Tommy's violence gets out, Kat has been doing her best to hide what's been happening.

After returning home, Alfie sees her badly bruised face and is suspicious when Kat claims she stumbled on a boozy night out with Stacey Slater. When Alfie finds out that Kat lied about going out with Stacey, he's concerned.

Another incident with Tommy cracks off when Kat finds out that he's been using her credit card. She rails at her son and insists she's already had to cover for him once with Alfie over her bruise and doesn't want to lie again.

Alfie overhears their conversation and is horrified, storming in and demanding to know EXACTLY what's been going on!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.