EastEnders spoilers: Peter Beale makes a shock demand!

Peter Beale has a big ask for Kathy Beale in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Peter Beale is furious after learning that Ben Mitchell was the one who attacked him and almost left him for dead.

Ben viciously beat Peter after mistaking him for a man Rich, who he'd heard earlier in the day making homophobic comments. When Ben realised his terrible mistake and discovered he'd actually beaten up his own uncle, he did a runner.

Having been left traumatised by the attack, finding out that Ben was the culprit has put Peter in a very dark mood. Drowning his anger in a bottle he later turns up at home drunk and angry and confronts gran Kathy Beale over what he knows.

Bitter that Kathy is putting his uncle before him, he demands she show him some loyalty and report Ben to the police for the attack.

What will Kathy say?

Peter Beale and Dana Monroe have been growing closer. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Kathy comes looking for Peter in Walford East and Dana Monroe covers for him. He's grateful for her support.

When Dana finds a lovely gift from he ex Bobby Beale, who's trying to make amends to her, she assumes it's a present from Peter!

Finding Peter, Dana tries to thank him but she takes things way too far when she misreads the situation and leans in for a kiss. How will Peter respond?

Kat Slater gets a horrifying surprise in the cab office. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater and Sam Mitchell are having a discussion in the cab office when they are left stunned by the sound of shattering glass!

Someone has thrown a brick through the window, but who is out to cause trouble?

Sam decides she needs to visit brother Phil Mitchell in prison to tell him what's been happening. But Sam ALWAYS has an ulterior motive and Phil is on to her.

Will Sam get her own way?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.