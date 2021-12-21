'EastEnders' spoilers: Phil Mitchell is out for REVENGE!

Phil Mitchell learns some shocking news from Sharon Mitchell and Kat Slater.

Phil Mitchell makes a shock discovery in the New Year's Eve double episode of EastEnders (7:10 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sharon Mitchell is suspicious that Kat Slater is hiding something from her and Phil Mitchell.

After confronting Kat, she finally gets the truth about what happened when she was looking after Raymond...

Phil overhears the pair talking and he is furious with the news, storming over to see Denise Fox and confront her over what was said.

After demanding an explanation from Denise, Phil is taken aback when she gives him a stark warning...

Kat Slater is concerned that there's trouble ahead for Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat panics as she's worried for Phil. Meanwhile, Sharon realises that Phil is up to something. But what is he planning?

After the stormy confrontation between Phil and Denise, things turn particularly nasty. Denise is left worried that Phil will attempt to retaliate over what's gone on.

Is she right to be fearful?

Nancy Carter and Zack Hudson have been getting on well recently! (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson and Nancy Carter are desperate to kick off 2022 on the best footing.

They sneak out of the Queen Vic New Year's Eve party to try to make things right for Nancy's dad Mick Carter but will they be able to help?

After events take a shocking turn, the fallout in the Carter household is immense!

Nancy gives her dad an ultimatum but will he listen to her pleas?

Also, Suki Panesar and Ash Panesar share a drink in the Queen Vic but things soon go awry.

A misplaced comment from Eve sends Suki off on one and Ash is devastated by her mum's careless quip.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.