EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton has something big to confess!

Rocky Cotton wants Harvey Monroe to see sense about Jean Slater in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rocky is feeling decidedly uncomfortable after his rather surprising run in with Jean Slater. With Jean on a mission to spoil Harvey Monroe, it makes Rocky feel bad for his mate.

Finding Jean's daughter Stacey Slater, he tells her what happened between him and Jean the day before. A weary Stacey knows that Jean is really not well and vows to do all she can to get her back on track.

When Harvey confesses to Rocky that he's hopeful his relationship with Jean really could go somewhere, Rocky is shifty. He knows he'll have to tell him the truth about what happened between him and Jean. But how will Harvey react?

Mick Carter gets a lecture from Shirley and Nancy Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher has been up all night in the Queen Vic talking to Mick Carter. When Mick's mum Shirley Carter hears noises, she thinks that there's an intruder and she's not best pleased to realise that it's Mick and Janine!

Shirley Carter talks to granddaughter Nancy Carter about Mick's decision to go for it with Janine and they're both in agreement that they're not happy about it. Mick, however, is not to be deterred and he makes it quite clear he's no interest in their opinion.

Keen to get some alone time with Janine and space to clear his head, Mick suggests that they take a few days away together. Janine's up for it but she thinks that Mick needs to tell Linda that they're now an item.

Mick realises Janine is right and wanting to get everything out in the open, he finds Linda and plucks up the courage to confess.

How will she react?

Nancy Carter hits Zack Hudson with a bombshell! (Image credit: BBC)

Nancy Carter is still feeling bad for making Zack Hudson miss the cookery competition that he was so keen to do. She realises how much he's done for her and vows to show him her appreciation.

Nancy tells Zack that she's got a proposition for him. What is suggesting and will Zack agree?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.