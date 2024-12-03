EastEnders spoilers: It's Sharon Vs Nicola as the pair declare war!

Sharon has a score to settle with Nicola on tonight's episode of EastEnders...

The battle lines have already been drawn between Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicola is not at all happy about Sharon's blossoming romance with her ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).



So, she's been trying to stir-up trouble between Sharon and Teddy by trying to convince Sharon's ex-husband, Phil (Steve McFadden), to get involved.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sharon is furious when she finds out about something that Nicola has done...



Just as Nicola is ready to celebrate the launch of her new bar, Harry's Barn, Sharon, Phil and Teddy storm in to confront her.



And very soon, SHOCK accusations fly!

There's a battle of the blondes happening on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) boozy behaviour continues to worry her friends and family.



After accidentally being responsible for the burglary at friend Sharon's house, guilty Linda continues to drown her sorrows by knocking back vodka.



Linda's son, Johnny (Charlie Suff), and friends Sharon and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) have all tried and failed to get through to the pub landlady about her alcohol problem.



Things are looking-up when fellow addicts, Phil and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) offer to attend an AA meeting with Linda.



Will Linda agree to go with them?

Linda has a secret hidden bottle of booze on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) is excited about the Beale's Eels Santa float.



The pie and mash shop boss has festive outfits picked-out for his family for the occasion... even if they ain't feeling it!

Lauren is still suffering because of her secret painkiller addiction.



While Ian's fiancee, Cindy (Michelle Collins) is tempted by an enticing offer from her secret lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).



Will cheating Cindy sneak-off to hook-up with Junior again?

Ho! Ho! Ho! Ian gets into the Christmas spirit on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren continues to suffer with her secret painkiller addiction on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer