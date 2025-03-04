EastEnders spoilers: Sharon has a shocking warning for rival Nicola!
Airs Tuesday 11 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) couldn't be happier having some dirt on her love-rival, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Nicola hopes she will soon be able to sabotage Sharon's relationship with Nicola's ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).
Once Teddy finds out just what happened between Sharon and her ex-husband, Grant Mitchell, who recently revisited Walford...
However, Sharon ain't going down without a fight!
At Harry's Barn, there's an angry confrontation between Sharon and Nicola in front of Teddy and sons, Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).
Are some SHOCK truths about to be revealed?
Meanwhile, the residents of Albert Square are still struggling to come to terms with the death of Martin Fowler.
At the cafe, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) hosts an event to encourage the men of Walford to open up and talk about their feelings surrounding the loss of Martin.
The event leads to another warm moment between Kathy and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).
Are these two friends getting a bit too close for comfort?
PLUS, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) becomes concerned about WHO her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is spending so much time chatting to online...
Kat's partner, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), encourages her to address the situation with Tommy.
Will Tommy reveal all?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
