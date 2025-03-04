EastEnders spoilers: Sharon has a shocking warning for rival Nicola!

Is Nicola about to sabotage love-rival Sharon by revealing the truth about Grant on EastEnders?

Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) couldn't be happier having some dirt on her love-rival, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicola hopes she will soon be able to sabotage Sharon's relationship with Nicola's ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).



Once Teddy finds out just what happened between Sharon and her ex-husband, Grant Mitchell, who recently revisited Walford...



However, Sharon ain't going down without a fight!



At Harry's Barn, there's an angry confrontation between Sharon and Nicola in front of Teddy and sons, Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).



Are some SHOCK truths about to be revealed?

Sharon rekindled her past passion with ex-husband Grant on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Old Lovers... REUNITED! 💋 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, the residents of Albert Square are still struggling to come to terms with the death of Martin Fowler.



At the cafe, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) hosts an event to encourage the men of Walford to open up and talk about their feelings surrounding the loss of Martin.



The event leads to another warm moment between Kathy and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).



Are these two friends getting a bit too close for comfort?



PLUS, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) becomes concerned about WHO her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) is spending so much time chatting to online...



Kat's partner, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), encourages her to address the situation with Tommy.



Will Tommy reveal all?

The men of Walford remember and pay tribute to the late Martin Fowler on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy continues to get closer to Harvey on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer