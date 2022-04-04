EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts begs Phil Mitchell for help!
By Rachel Lucas published
Airs at 7:30 pm on Thursday 14 April 2022 on BBC One.
Sharon Watts asks Phil Mitchell to contemplate the unthinkable in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)
Sharon Watts is deeply troubled after catching Ben Mitchell brutally beating on a man for his homophobic comments.
Worried that Ben is in no state to run any of dad Phil Mitchell's businesses, she approaches Phil's girlfriend Kat Slater, and asks her to make sure Ben keeps away.
When Kat is dismissive of Sharon's claim that Ben's too fragile to deal with the businesses, Sharon realises she only has one other option. She visits Phil in prison to tell him what she saw.
Knowing that the only way to save Ben from going down a destructive path is to have his dad around, she pleads with Phil to reconsider Keeble's offer to grass in exchange for a get out of jail card.
But Phil has always stood firm that he's not that man and refused to take up Keeble's offer. Will Sharon be able to get him to change his mind?
Vinny Panesar realises he's in BIG trouble with Bernie Taylor leading a walkout of staff over the new contract situation. He desperately encourages them to go back in and get to work and he almost gets through to Bernie.
When Bernie spots Rainie Highway with baby Roland Highway, her heart breaks all over again at giving him up and it only hardens her resolve to continue the stand off with Vinny.
Desperate, Vinny asks Dotty Cotton to do something before his mum Suki Panesar finds out.
Dotty threatens to fire Bernie, but that only riles her even more. She then goes off to get some paperwork that 'proves' the contract changes are legal.
Will Dotty talk Bernie round?
It's the anniversary of the much-missed Kush Kazemi's death and his ex-lover and good friend Kat Slater and Martin Fowler get together to remember the good times.
Stacey Slater, however, is distracted as she's more concerned about making sure her mum Jean Slater gets to her doctor's appointment to discuss her mental health.
After Harvey Monroe's intervention, Jean at least makes it to the doctor's appointment, despite being adamant that she's completely fine.
With the doctor attempting to go through how she's been feeling recently and how she's doing with her meds, will Jean gets the help she so clearly needs
Also, Rocky Cotton cheekily asks Kathy Beale for a date as recompense when he retrieves her stolen handbag from a thief!
EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.
Rachel is a soaps and TV writer for WhatToWatch.com, soaps podcaster and resident soap expert for UK TV listings magazines What's On TV and TV Times. After graduating with an art and design degree from Birmingham City University, she found her true calling in all things soap and has been writing about them for magazines and websites for over 20 years. A self-confessed soap addict, she's always had a great love of all the UK and Aussie soaps and owns everything from a Neighbours 1990 Annual to a DVD box set of classic Corrie episodes to prove it.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.