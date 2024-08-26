EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts freedom is on the line!

Is it the end for Sharon Watts and The Six?

Sharon Watts and The Six are horrified when the murder trial takes another twist in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts has been struggling to hold it together during Dean Wick's murder trial.

The businesswoman has been living a lie since the events of last Christmas, when Linda Carter killed Sharon's groom Keanu Taylor with a meat thermometer!

After conspiring with the other women who were also involved the event to blame rapist Dean Wicks' for the crime, Sharon and the others concocted a story.

Linda lied to the police that she saw Dean dragging what could have been a body into the cafe on that fateful night.

Linda Carter has been struggling with the booze since killing Dean at Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

After star witness Linda did a runner from the trial, it threw everything into disarray and all six women realise they could be doomed.

A new update about the trial that has huge repercussions for the group and they're terrified about what will happen next.

Under pressure from recent events, one member of the group makes a very dangerous move that they could live to regret...

Chelsea Fox is to blame for the club crush. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox has been in bits ever since the horror crush incident at Peggy's nightclub.

Wanting to set up new manager Penny Branning to fail in revenge for her stealing her job, Chelsea fixed it so an event would be over capacity.

So fixated on getting back at Penny, Chelsea didn't even consider how dangerous it would be to have an overcrowded club and she was horrified when lives were put in danger.

So far, Chelsea's kept her own part in the incident to herself but the guilt has been eating her up and she calls round to see mum Denise Fox.

Will she tell her the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.