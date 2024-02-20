EastEnders fans spot murder weapon blunder in Linda's horrific confession

EastEnders fans were left scratching their heads as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) seemingly made a mistake about the murder weapon during her confession in last night's episode (Monday, February 19).

Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returned from Manchester to help his spiralling mum after she hit the bottle again.

Linda has been struggling to cope ever since she murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Linda, along with Sharon, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale buried Keanu's body under the floor of the café and blamed him for Nish Panesar's attack (Navin Chowdhry), claiming that he did a runner after holding them hostage.

However, Linda's family are clueless to the murder and believe she fell off the wagon because her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) is back in Walford and has been terrorising her ever since.

Linda confessed killing Keanu Taylor to son Johnny Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

But Johnny could tell that there was something far deeper going on with his mum and he pressed her for more information about her despair.

Soon enough, Linda caved and she confessed everything about the murder to Johnny.

A horrified Johnny asked her for more details about what happened and Linda admitted that Keanu was going to snatch Albie and she killed him to save Sharon.

She then told him that they buried his body under the floor of the café and came up with the lie that he attacked Nish and ran away.

Johnny struggled to comprehend what Linda was saying, until he finally mustered up the courage to ask her how she killed him.

Linda was reluctant to tell him, but Johnny insisted and she eventually said that she stabbed Keanu with a meat thermometer, which must have gone through to his heart.

However, some fans pointed out that Linda used a carving fork to stab Keanu and were left confused when she said the murder weapon was a meat thermometer...

Hang on, was it a meat thermometer or carving fork? Imagine it was actually a carving fork and they it’s still there but they forgot what they used 😭 #eastendersFebruary 20, 2024 See more

How did nobody else notice that she said she killed keanu with a meat thermometer when she actually killed him with a meat fork I don’t think you could kill somebody with a meat thermometer lol #EastEndersFebruary 20, 2024 See more

But it wasn't a meat thermometer. I thought it was a craving fork that Linda used on Keanu #EastEndersFebruary 19, 2024 See more

I was today years old when I discovered Keanu was killed by a meat thermometer and NOT a turkey fork 🤯😂#EastEnders #TheSix #Sixmas pic.twitter.com/JV0MpGHHeuFebruary 19, 2024 See more

Despite the confusion, there were more serious things to worry about by the end of the episode which saw Johnny go to retrieve the murder weapon from Linda's room, only to apparently find it was missing.

He asked Linda to gather the women at the pub to find out who had taken it, but is it really one of them who has moved it? Or could there be a much more sinister explanation?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.