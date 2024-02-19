The Six death twist: Who has the murder weapon in EastEnders?

EastEnders has aired another jaw-dropping development to the Christmas murder.

On Christmas Day, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Linda, along with Sharon, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale buried Keanu's body under the floor of the café and blamed him for Nish Panesar's attack, claiming that he did a runner after holding them hostage.

In a panic, Linda told The Six that she had got rid of the murder weapon, but in reality, she had actually hidden it under her bed and hadn't disposed of it yet.

Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) returned from Manchester to help his spiralling mum after she hit the bottle again. But as Johnny pressed her about her despair, everything became too much for Linda and she confessed everything about the murder to Johnny.

A horrified Johnny vowed to protect his mum with his lawyer knowledge and set out to ditch the murder weapon as the first step to his plan.

Johnny ordered Linda to summon The Six in the barrel store, but as the furious women blasted Linda for breaking their vow and telling Johnny, he dropped a huge bombshell that could spell disaster for them all.

"We've got a problem. My mum ain't the one you all need to be worried about. The weapon, in her room. It's not there. I turned the whole room over earlier. You all knew it was there. So, which one of you ladies has taken it?" Johnny announced.

Aside from the women that Johnny was accusing, could someone else entirely have stolen the murder weapon? Here are a list of the potential suspects we think could be responsible for taking the murder weapon...

Dean Wicks

(Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) was lurking in the Vic on Christmas Day and secretly sneaked upstairs to leave Gina Knight a present while Linda was there.

After a terrified Linda clocked that her rapist had been in her home, Dean seemingly slipped out before she could confront him.

We know that Dean has been terrorising Linda ever since he came back to Walford, so could Dean have actually witnessed the whole murder that night and taken the murder weapon to blackmail Linda?

It wouldn't be the first time Dean blackmailed Linda as he forced her to falsely retract her rape allegation against him so he wouldn't report her future stepdad George Knight (Colin Salmon) to the police and get him sent back to prison for assault.

With Linda's son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) trying to get rid of Dean for good, could Dean use the murder weapon to bargain his way to stay in Walford and threaten to expose Linda for Keanu's murder?

Nish Panesar

(Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has been on to The Six ever since he was also attacked that night. Denise Fox (Diane Parish) smashed Nish over the head with a champagne bottle when he tried to snatch his wife Suki.

When he woke up from his coma, Nish couldn't remember anything from that night and Suki managed to convince him that Keanu was the one who attacked him.

But her plan went up in smoke when Nish pretended to remember what happened that night and terrorised each of The Six to try and get them to confess. His scheme didn't work, but could he be harbouring the huge secret that he stole the murder weapon from Linda's bedroom and knows that Linda killed Keanu?

At one point, Nish confronted Linda in her kitchen, before being stopped by George. Could he have secretly taken the weapon then?

Rocky Cotton

(Image credit: BBC)

Although Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is currently in prison for setting fire to his wife Kathy's beloved café as part of an insurance scam, he did get caught up in The Six murder drama.

After he was exposed for causing the blaze at the café, he desperately tried to make amends with Kathy and drunkenly went to the Vic to try and speak to her on Christmas Day.

Having murdered Keanu, Linda quickly shoved the door in Rocky's face to avoid suspicion. But despite being drunk that night, Rocky remembered the suspicious details of that night and set out to get some answers about what happened.

He pleaded Kathy to tell him what she had been caught up in and promised he would help her, but Kathy was forced to get rid of Rocky to prevent him from finding exposing the crime.

She got him arrested for the café fire and he agreed to Kathy's demand that he accept responsibility for what he did. She also agreed to wait for him, but only to stop him from telling on The Six.

Could Rocky have been one step ahead and snatched the murder weapon to dispose of it before he was sent down? Could he have thought Kathy was responsible for whatever happened that night and took it to protect her?

Rocky was also mentioned in a recent episode when he sent Kathy a Valentine's Day card. Could this be a clue?

Sharon Watts

(Image credit: BBC)

After the murder of her fiancé Keanu, Sharon abandoned The Six and fled to Australia to visit her friend Michelle Fowler just as the women planned to move Keanu's body.

Sharon couldn't cope with seeing Keanu's body again and left the Square in a hurry, but could there be another motive to her exit? Linda and Sharon are best friends and she knows how volatile Linda can be when she's drunk.

Knowing this information, it's possible that Sharon may have taken the murder weapon without Linda noticing and went to Australia to dispose of it so it could never be found so close to home. Could this be why Sharon made a swift escape from Walford and not contact The Six?

Linda Carter

(Image credit: BBC)

It's possible that Linda may have disposed of the murder weapon herself, but could have forgotten where she put it due to her drinking again.

Linda fell off the wagon to cope with her anguish of killing Keanu at Christmas and her heavy drinking has threatened to expose The Six many times before, along with her turbulent behaviour.

She almost let slip about the murder to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) while drunk and couldn't remember what she told him the next morning. Could this be the case with the murder weapon?

Gina Knight

(Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) has witnessed Linda's emotional turmoil every day and has tried to help her future stepsister to no avail.

Linda's destructive behaviour has taken a toll on Linda's loved ones and their relationship became even more fractured when Gina started dating Linda's rapist Dean after he deceived her by lying that Linda wrongly accused him of rape.

However, Dean showed his true colours and Gina apologised to Linda for everything. She has since tried to help Johnny send Dean on his way, but with no way of knowing how Linda will react next, could Gina have somehow managed to find out about the crime and got a hold of the murder weapon?

Maybe she wants to protect Linda and has hidden it to stop the truth from coming out?

Johnny Carter

(Image credit: BBC)

It's a bit of a longshot, but could Johnny be lying about the murder weapon being missing and he is secretly harbouring it himself?

Perhaps he is planning to use it as part of his scheme to get rid of Dean Wicks from Albert Square... could planting the weapon on Dean and framing him for Keanu's murder be the way he gets the ultimate revenge for what Dean did to Linda?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.