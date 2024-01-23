EastEnders to see drunk Linda confess her KILLER crime to unsuspecting Alfie?

EastEnders' Linda Carter threatens her freedom as she says more than she should.

EastEnders' Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) jeopardises her freedom as she lets slip some potentially dangerous information to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) — but has she confessed her killer secret?

Poor Linda has been spiralling ever since she fell off the wagon after killing Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) at Christmas to stop him from strangling her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

In upcoming scenes, Linda's torment only gets worse when Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) sends her a picture of her husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) baby, who was born after Janine was imprisoned for framing Linda for a car crash.

With the memories of what she lost running through her mind, an inconsolable Linda gets drunk in The Albert, until she's found by a concerned Alfie who takes her back home.

During a heart-to-heart, a drunken Linda says more than she should. Has she given away her dark secret and put The Six at risk?

Linda is terrified she's revealed the terrible truth to Alfie. (Image credit: BBC)

The next day, Linda is terrified when Alfie sends her a text asking her more questions about what she said the previous night.

With no memory of their conversation, she's consumed with fear when she realises that she may have confessed to killing Keanu. A shaken Linda resorts to the booze once again and arranges to meet up with Alfie.

Desperate to shut him down, she twists the truth to put Alfie off the scent. But has she done enough to stop him from working out what really happened at Christmas and that Keanu's body is under the floor of the cafe?

Not only has Linda got the murder weighing heavy on her mind, but she's also had to deal with her rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) dating her future stepsister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.