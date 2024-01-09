EastEnders airs SHOCK exit as major character FLEES the Square

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, January 9) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders has aired an unexpected exit as a member of The Six abandoned the group and left the Square.

After it was revealed that Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was now awake from his coma after being hit over the head by Denise Fox (Diane Parish) over Christmas, his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) went to visit him in hospital.

Her motive was to know how much Nish could remember from that night and she was relieved when he told her that he couldn't remember everything.

Suki convinced him that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was the one who attacked him. However, it was actually Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who killed Keanu and his body is still hidden in the remains of the burned-out café.

After a tense conversation about the way Nish treated her and her affair with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), she knew that Nish was a bigger risk to The Six if he was alone.

Suki Panesar visited husband Nish in hospital. (Image credit: BBC)

As a few members of The Six gathered around the Albert to talk about their plan, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) questioned where Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was as she wasn't answering her phone.

Soon enough, we saw Sharon at the tube station with her young son Albie, who told him that they were going to the airport.

While Sharon was making her escape, Suki encouraged the hesitant Panesars to visit Nish, where Vinny (Shiv Jalota) told his dad how his evil behaviour made the whole family unhappy.

Nish requested to see Suki and agreed to a divorce, before demanding her to leave the home. Later on, Suki moved into the Slater's house with Eve.

With the builders due back in a couple of days, they had to put their plan into action of moving Keanu's body, so Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) frantically called The Six asking them to meet at the barrel store of the Vic after closing.

Sharon Watts made a rushed exit from the Square with her son Albie. (Image credit: BBC)

However, there was a spanner in the works when Sharon's brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) told Stacey that Sharon had left in a hurry to visit her friend Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully, Jenna Russell) in Australia.

The women were furious that Sharon had abandoned them, while Denise insisted that they go to the airport and stop her from leaving.

A devastated Linda reached for the bottle again after hearing that her best friend left her, while the others demanded that she pull her weight tomorrow night as they move Keanu's body and put an end to it all for good.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.