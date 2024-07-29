EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter makes a sickening discovery!

Linda Carter has been on edge ever since the visit from the sinister Fraser.

Linda Carter is left in terror when she uncovers something sinister in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has been all over the place ever since she was talking into lying that she'd seen Dean Wicks dragging a body in a tarpaulin into the burned out cafe at Christmas.

After Keanu Taylor's body was found buried under concrete in the cafe, it looked like it was game over for Linda, who stabbed Keanu with a meat thermometer while he was strangling his bride Sharon Watts.

Linda, Sharon and the four other women present at the scene of the crime tried to cover it up to keep them all out of prison. When the opportunity arose to fit up rapist Dean Wicks for the murder, they quickly took it but the case all hinges on Linda's fake statement to the police.

With an alcoholic Linda now hitting the booze hard, things are looking extremely dicey but something happens that could change everything...

While Linda is bottling up at the Queen Vic she makes a horrifying discovery.

What could it be?

Bobby Beale gets a helping hand from Anna Knight! (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale has been left in charge of pie shop Beale's Eels by Cindy Beale, who has snuck off for an afternoon of passion with her secret lover Junior Knight!

Never having run the place before, Bobby is struggling and even with the help of his barmaid girlfriend Anna Knight things are quickly turning into chaos.

Will Cindy be forced to intervene?

Nish Panesar has fostered a strong bond with his grandchildren. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar really is a piece of work as he has no shame in using his grandkids in his scheming!

After getting granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart to help him track down a face from ex Suki Panesar's past to cause trouble, he turns to Avani's brother Nugget Gulati to continue his manipulations.

Nugget has always had a soft spot for his granddad, especially since Nish's diagnosis of a terminal condition... and Nish knows it!

After Nugget approaches him for a heart-to-heart, Nish tells his grandson that his biggest wish is to have Suki by his side when he dies.

Freddie Slater wants some answers from Teddy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Freddie Slater knows his nan Mo Harris is missing Stevie Mitchell and he tries to get Stevie's son Teddy Mitchell to tell him where he's at.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.