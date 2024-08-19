EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea Fox fears ARREST!

Chelsea Fox is terrified that she may face jail time after the horrorifying events at Peggy's in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox has had a tough time recently, derailing her recent progress. After the harrowing events that led up to husband Gray Atkins's arrest for a double murder, she slowly got herself back on track.

Determined to make her marital home somewhere she could be comfortable again, she found some brilliant housemates and won a great job as the manager of Peggy's.

Chelsea was dealt a huge blow when she discovered that Gray was putting the house up for sale and she had to move back in with mum Denise Fox and her family.

With best mate Whitney Dean now living away from the Square, Chelsea made a new friend in Penny Branning. Or so she thought...

A devious Penny cruelly stole her job from under her by setting her up in front of boss Phil Mitchell, then convincing him that she should have the job instead.

The crush at Peggy's led to devastating consequences. (Image credit: BBC)

Desperate to get her job back, Chelsea sneakily fixed the club booking system to overcrowd the bar during Penny's event and make it look like she couldn't cope.

The club became dangerously overcrowded and it led to a terrifying incident where people were put in danger.

A police investigation is now underway to work out how the mistake happened and Chelsea is terrified as she's questioned.

Will she confess that she was the cause of the chaos or will she let Penny take the blame?

George Knight shocks brother Kojo and Kobina Asare! (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight realises he needs to do a full disclosure after letting slip to birth brothers Kojo and Kobina Asare that he witnessed their father Henry's murder.

The pair have flown over from Ghana to meet George now that George's adoptive dad Eddie Knight has been sent down for the historic crime, where he fatally attacked Henry.

What they didn't know was that a teenage George was forced to hide in the boxing club while the attack was going on and he saw everything.

George is devastated when a shocked Kojo and Kobina walk out. His son Junior Knight encourages him to call Kobina to try and make things right with him.

An autistic Kojo flees to the cafe, overwhelmed by everything that's happened, and he ends up freaking out. Martin Fowler does his best to soothe Kojo and calls George to come and calm him down.

George and Kojo have a heartfelt conversation and George vows to win his brothers' trust and affection.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.