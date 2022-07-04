EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts has a showdown with Kat Slater!

Sharon Watts has a huge confrontation with Kat Slater in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts and Kat Slater are left reeling after the night's shocking events when the were hit by a bombshell.

Just days before, Sharon was left alarmed for Phil Mitchell's safety after she visited him in prison when he gave her five letters to give to his family.

Phil was left facing death after fellow prisoner Craig warned him that his time was up. With no prospect of getting some muscle as back up from prisoner Ravi, things were looking serious.

Did he take Keeble's offer to get him out of trouble if he turned grass, or did the great Phil Mitchell finally meet his maker?

Sharon Watts and Kat Slater end up in a huge row. (Image credit: BBC)

Although Sharon and Kat are both in the same boat, old feuds rise to the surface. Instead of being there for each other, the pair are soon at war.

Struggling to remain civil to each other — a feat the two women find difficult at the best of times — they soon end up in a massive argument.

Can they put aside their differences to support each other?

Sam Mitchell is worried that her plotting will be uncovered. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Sam Mitchell is also on edge after her recent meddling to bring down the family empire.

Feeling left out of proceedings after Phil gave Kat and Sharon total control, Sam was determined to put herself back in the number one spot.

In light of the shock bombshell of the last 24 hours, Sam realises that she may be in really big trouble.

Will her plot to bring down Phil's empire be exposed?

**This episode will show on BBC Two due to UEFA Women's Euros 2022 on BBC One** EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 11 July.