EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts HITS OUT at Keanu!

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor's engagement plans are in the balance in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sharon Watts is devastated following the worrying news about her young son Albie.

After the tot had some tests, the doctors were left concerned and called Sharon and Albie's dad Keanu Taylor to come in for an urgent chat.

Both parents were left reeling by what they were told and terrified for their son.

Desperate to keep things on an even keel, Keanu makes a completely wrongheaded decision when he goes ahead with their engagement party in the Queen Vic!

Keanu Taylor knows he's messed up AGAIN with Sharon Watts! (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon can't believe that Keanu would go ahead with the drinks when she's got so much to deal with and she has a massive go at him.

Their relationship seems completely doomed as every time they get together, something disastrous happens to drive a wedge between them.

Sharon and Keanu last split up after Keanu learned that Sharon had helped Lisa Fowler take his daughter Peggy Taylor out of the country.

Fleeing the Queen Vic after confronting Keanu, Sharon collapses in tears on Denny's bench. She's soon found by her brother Zack Hudson but will he have any words of wisdom to share with her?

Kathy Cotton and Rocky Cotton were forced to move into Sonia Fowler's house! (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale realises that she's made a big mistake with her recent behaviour, as her harsh words have caused shockwaves.

Although partner Ian Beale gives her an awful lot of leeway, her actions have really pushed him too far this time!

The terrible events surrounding the fire at the cafe that saw Bobby Beale engulfed in flames have made Cindy go off the deep end and she's been behaving appallingly to everyone around her.

Knowing that she's got a LOT of making up to do if she's going to get back in Ian's good books, Cindy comes up with a plan.

She invites Ian's mum Kathy Cotton and her husband Rocky Cotton to move back into the Beale household, something that they've been desperate to do for ages.

Can they forgive her enough to agree?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.