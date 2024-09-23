EastEnders spoilers: Shock death leaves Yolande Trueman sickened!

Yolande Trueman makes a horror discovery after standing up to Pastor Clayton in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yolande Trueman is in shock to be confronted by Pastor Clayton, the man who sexually assaulted Yolande after attempting to groom her. The sexual predator is determined to get Yolande to drop her statement about his attack but he soon finds that Yolande is not about to be frightened into agreeing.

A brave Yolande makes it clear to the furious Pastor that she's determined to see justice done. When Denzel Danes walks in to find the Pastor menacing Yolande, he marches him out of the house.

Patrick Trueman, Kim Fox and Howie Danes are horrified to discover Yolande has had to face another ordeal, but are proud of her for standing up to her attacker.

Later that night, there's a knock on the door and Yolande and Patrick are shocked to find the police with news for Yolande...

The Pastor has died by suicide.

Bianca Jackson quizzes Hugh and Brenda. (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca Jackson is even more convinced that Reiss Colwell is hiding something after listening in on his murdered wife Debbie Colwell's will reading.

Heading to the cafe, Bianca finds Debbie's parents Hugh and Brenda. Confronting the pair, she asks them about Reiss and Debbie's marriage.

After finding out some more information, she finds Kat Slater and shares her suspicions about what really went on when Debbie died.

Bianca's sister Sonia Fowler has been charged with the crime of smothering Debbie, but Reiss has been covering up the fact that he was the one who finished her off.

Worried for her friend, Kat fears Bianca is getting obsessive and she encourages her to book an appointment with the doctor to discuss her mental health.

Brushing off Kat's concerns, Bianca instead manages to get her hands on Freddie Slater's microphone that he uses for his bird-watching expeditions and she hides it at No.25.

What is Bianca planning?

Anna Knight and Freddie Slater spend time together. (Image credit: BBC)

Anna Knight has been missing the company of Freddie Slater ever since the shock revelation that Freddie has been in love with Anna for months!

Anna was also harbouring feelings for Freddie, despite dating Freddie's best mate Bobby Beale.

After Bobby found out that Anna had aborted his baby, not ready to be a mum, the truth came out about Freddie and he left Walford for a new life in the Cotswolds with mum Jane Beale.

Both Anna and Freddie have been keeping their distance, as the revelations caused trouble between Anna's mum Cindy Beale and Bobby's dad Ian Beale.

Deciding life is too short, Anna reaches out to Freddie as a friend and they spend the afternoon bird-watching.

When they get back to the Vic, Ian glares at them, still angry that they hurt his son and he makes a few snide comments, infuriating a protective Cindy.

Alfie Moon had to reprimand Tommy Moon when he got out of hand with mum Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon and Kat Slater are hopeful teenager Tommy Moon has turned a corner when he acts the perfect son but is it all an act?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.