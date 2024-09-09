EastEnders spoilers: Anna Knight hides a bombshell secret!

Anna Knight hides a massive secret from boyfriend Bobby Beale in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Anna Knight has been in shock ever since she found out she was pregnant to boyfriend Bobby Beale. Anna discovered the baby news after sister Gina Knight encouraged her to take a pregnancy test, suspicious about her recent dizzy spells.

Although Anna insists to Gina that she's happy about the pregnancy, it's clear that she's masking her real concerns. Unknown to Bobby, Anna has been hiding that she's secretly in love with Bobby's best friend Freddie Slater.

Not wanting to hurt him, Anna has blocked out her feelings but with a baby now in the mix, Anna realises she's has to make some tough decisions.

After dodging Bobby's calls, Anna confesses to Gina that she's not ready to be a mum and a concerned Gina encourages her to look into all her options.

When Bobby and Freddie spend time with Anna, Freddie asks to use her laptop and is stunned to see that she's been searching for an abortion clinic.

Horrified after realising that Freddie knows she's pregnant, she later takes him aside and begs him to keep her secret, insisting she doesn't want Bobby to know...

Reiss Colwell is in far too deep with Teddy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell is trying to ignore the terrible truth that he's got himself in far too deep with Teddy Mitchell.

After Teddy took on the debt that Reiss owed to Phil Mitchell, he was all too keen to agree to anything to avoid getting a pasting from Phil!

Teddy's dodgy credentials are the least of Reiss's worries, as Reiss smothered his comatose wife Debbie Colwell then let pregnant fiancee Sonia Fowler take the rap for the murder.

A delusional Reiss seems to think that somehow the situation will resolve itself and Sonia will get out of jail.

In the meantime, Teddy makes it quite clear that it's time Reiss repaid his favour. Insisting that accountant Reiss get working on his books with some creative accountant to hide his wealth from prying eyes, Teddy tells him he wants him to come good soon.

Reiss isn't happy about being bullied by Teddy but he realises that he's got no choice but to comply with Teddy's demands.

Barney Mitchell is worried about Avani Nandra-Hart. (Image credit: BBC)

Avani Nandra-Hart is a chip off the old block and seems to get herself in just as much trouble as mum Priya Nandra-Hart!

The teen has got herself mixed up with a much older boy, Mason, after flirting with him in the Square.

When newcomer Barney Mitchell spots Avani and Mason together, he's concerned for his new friend and tells Mason to back off as Avani is only 15, not the 'Uni student' she claimed to be!

An 18-year-old Mason is taken aback by the revelation but it doesn't take him long to decide that he doesn't care about her age and he draws her into a kiss.

Not wanting her parents to find out, Avani convinces a reluctant Barney to keep quiet about Mason.

Linda Carter recently confessed to murdering Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Sharon Watts has a showdown with Elaine Peacock over Linda Carter's recent revelations and Harvey Monroe wins a holiday in a radio competition.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.