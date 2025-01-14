EastEnders spoilers: Bad news for Sonia as she awaits her fate in court

It's not looking good for Sonia as her trial continues on EastEnders...

There's a terrible possibility that Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) could be sent to prison for a crime she didn't commit on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Sonia is on trial, accused of murdering her fiance, Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie, last year.



But little does she know, it was Reiss who really suffocated Debbie.



And now he is holding Sonia's sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), captive after she confronted him about his crime...

On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sonia's ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), and her uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), are back in court as Sonia prepares to accept her fate...

But WHAT will happen when Reiss suddenly arrives in court at the very last moment?

Is he about to cause another disruption?

Jack and Martin return to court as Sonia awaits her fate on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) decide to join forces to arrange a belated birthday party for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) at the Vic.



But is this a good idea considering Phil's recent reluctance to spend time with his nearest and dearest?

As Phil's ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and the rest of the Mitchell clan gather at the pub to wait for Phil, will Nigel be the bearer of bad news?

Nigel has news about Phil for Sharon on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) feels bad after her clash with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) during the meeting of the market traders at the Community Centre.

Has she further jeopardised the future of Bridge Street Market with her angry outburst?



Ruby is determined to make things right, especially with her market trader ex-husband, Martin.

After another run-in with Councillor Barker at the Minute Mart, Ruby has an idea of her next move...

Ruby is determined to do some damage control on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer