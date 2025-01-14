EastEnders spoilers: Bad news for Sonia as she awaits her fate in court
Airs Wednesday 22 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
There's a terrible possibility that Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) could be sent to prison for a crime she didn't commit on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Sonia is on trial, accused of murdering her fiance, Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie, last year.
But little does she know, it was Reiss who really suffocated Debbie.
And now he is holding Sonia's sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), captive after she confronted him about his crime...
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Sonia's ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), and her uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), are back in court as Sonia prepares to accept her fate...
But WHAT will happen when Reiss suddenly arrives in court at the very last moment?
Is he about to cause another disruption?
Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) decide to join forces to arrange a belated birthday party for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) at the Vic.
But is this a good idea considering Phil's recent reluctance to spend time with his nearest and dearest?
As Phil's ex-wife, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and the rest of the Mitchell clan gather at the pub to wait for Phil, will Nigel be the bearer of bad news?
Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) feels bad after her clash with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) during the meeting of the market traders at the Community Centre.
Has she further jeopardised the future of Bridge Street Market with her angry outburst?
Ruby is determined to make things right, especially with her market trader ex-husband, Martin.
After another run-in with Councillor Barker at the Minute Mart, Ruby has an idea of her next move...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
