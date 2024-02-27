EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler makes a SHOCKING baby confession

Sonia Fowler makes a shocking baby confession to Reiss Colwell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Sonia Fowler has been struggling to keep positive as her IVF journey with boyfriend Reiss Colwell has yet to bless them with the baby they so desperately want.

Although having a baby wasn't on her radar when she first got together with Reiss, after he confessed how much he wanted to be a father, she was completely onboard.

With Reiss's low sperm count, they opted for private IVF, as Sonia wasn't eligible for NHS treatment because she'd already had a daughter, Bex Fowler.

After the initial consultations, Sonia started to get excited about having a family with Reiss and when the first round failed, she was heartbroken.

Recently, she discovered that step niece Whitney Dean is pregnant and has been alarmed at how jealous she feels. Admitting her thoughts to Reiss, she confesses that she feels guilty for her reaction to Whitney's news.

Always one for finding a 'solution' to any problem, Reiss suggests Sonia could start journaling her feelings to help her deal with them. In the past, Reiss's not very helpful suggestions and his habit of fussing over Sonia have left her annoyed and frustrated.

Will this push them further apart?

Cindy Beale offers George Knight some wise advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale knows how cut up ex George Knight is about recent family revelations. George has struggled to share the true terrible story about his adoption with daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight, as he's not quite got his head round it himself.

As George is clearly finding it increasingly difficult to keep all the family secrets to himself, Cindy urges him to tell Gina and Anna that his birth parents are African and not Jamaican.

An oblivious Gina has booked them all an expensive family holiday in Jamaica to explore their 'roots', and was shocked when George closed it down.

Seeing sense in Cindy's words, George prepares to confess but when Gina pleads with him to agree to a holiday, admitting the flights have cost her five grand, will he keep the news to himself?

Denzel Danes tries to trick money out of Yolande Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

Denzel Danes has been struggling with his self image in recent weeks and nasty comments posted about his fitness video have only made him feel worse.

Although Denzel has been going to the gym any opportunity he can get, the teenager is feeling miserable that he still doesn't have the 'perfect' body that he sees online.

After someone commented that he needs to get himself some steroids, Denzel resolved to try them out, despite the obvious dangers.

With Denzel's dad Howie Danes and his girlfriend Kim Fox away working on a cruise ship, he turns to Yolande Trueman, who is caring for him with husband Patrick Trueman while Howie is away.

Asking Yolande money that he claims is for 'a school trip', Denzel secretly plans to use the cash to buy steroids...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.