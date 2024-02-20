EastEnders spoilers: Killer Nish Panesar ATTACKS Kat!

Nish Panesar shows his true colours to a terrified Kat Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nish Panesar's relationship with Kat Mitchell has been a shock to everyone on the Square! It's particularly alarmed Stacey Slater and her family as they know what Nish is capable of.

As well as plotting to have Eve Unwin killed, at Christmas Nish also tried to attack wife Suki Panesar but was stopped by Denise Fox, who smashed him over the head with a bottle of champagne.

Although Kat's been warned countless times that he's not to be messed with, she stubbornly insisted she can handle it.

Nish was left single and simmering with rage over the humiliation of having wife Suki finally leaving him for Eve. To try and regain some of his control, he asked Kat out on a date shortly after Kat's break up from hubby Phil Mitchell, who had cheated on her with Emma Harding.

Nish Panesar has been plotting with Priya Nandra-Hart to get his hands on Kat Mitchell's divorce windfall. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat just wanted to wind up her ex Phil when she started seeing Nish, but a manipulative Nish soon started stringing her along. With prompting from an equally scheming Priya Nandra-Hart, Nish figured that somehow he'll be able to use Kat to his advantage.

Kat's been talking about her divorce settlement, prompting Nish to scheme to get his hands on some of the Mitchell money by introducing her to a dodgy divorce lawyer.

It seems that Kat is onto Nish's plan and she decides to double bluff him with a scheme of her own. When she turns up at No.41, however, she's stunned to realise that he knows EXACTLY what she's up to and he wants revenge...

Kat reels over the discovery and she soon sees Nish's true side as he turns violent...

Fending off an attack, she manages to escape and run to a shocked Stacey, Suki and Eve, closely followed by a furious Nish.

When the women give Nish a dose or reality he's left utterly humiliated. They are soon regretting their words, however, when Nish hits back that he's' going to call DC Whisson and tell the police what REALLY happened at Christmas...

Amy Mitchell's feels pushed aside by Denzel Danes' fitness obsession! (Image credit: BBC)

Amy Mitchell has been left feeling withdrawn and upset following recent events. She was terrified when she ended up on a terror ride in the car with tortured step mum Denies Fox, who drove them into the woods after suffering from a psychotic episode.

It's clear Amy is struggling and she's touched when boyfriend Denzel Danes sees her pain and invites her on a date night to cheer her up.

Poor Amy is gutted, however, when Denzel stands her up after getting too involved in a gym session and forgetting the time.

Riled up, when Amy spots rapist Dean Wicks out on a date at Walford East she goes ballistic. Storming over to Dean and his date Fern, she lets Fern know what he's really like, explaining that Dean tried to rape her late mum Roxy Mitchell and went on to assault Linda Carter.

Is Amy making a dangerous enemy?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Friday at 7:30 pm.