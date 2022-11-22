EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler receives the worst possible news

Sonia Fowler is struck by a life changing blow in Thursday's hour-long episode of EastEnders (at the earlier time of 7:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sonia Fowler has been running around after Janine Butcher, worried that the pregnant bartender is descending into paranoia.

Janine is convinced that her husband-to-be Mick Carter is still in the thrall of his ex-wife Linda Carter and she's been watching the pair of them like a hawk!

When Sonia catches Janine spying on Mick and Linda, she tries to reassure her that it's all in her mind.

Mick Carter spies on Linda Carter during her date. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda has got a date with a man called Karl, who previously stood up Linda after a mix up. She confides in Mick over her feelings about getting back in the romance game, as a lot has happened in the last few years.

After heading to Walford East to meet up with Karl, things seem to be going well for Linda.

Meanwhile, Janine is pleased when Mick casually suggests they go to the restaurant for a meal. But her mood changes when she clocks Mick's real reason for taking her to Walford East...

When they see Linda enjoying her time with Karl, Janine is fuming as Mick can't stop glancing over.

She confronts him over following Linda to keep an eye on her but he lies that he had no idea she would be there.

Sonia takes a devastating call... (Image credit: BBC)

Furious with Mick and suspicious over his motives for going to Walford East, she spills to Sonia about her worries.

Sonia tries once again to promise her that Mick loves her and he's got no interest in getting back with his ex.

But is Sonia mistaken?

It's the Christmas lights party at The Vic and Janine is determined to keep an eye on her man, while a distracted Sonia misses an important call after her phone runs out of juice.

The call is something that is set to change everything...

When she finally gets her phone charged up she finds out that her grandma Dot Branning has tragically died.

Jack Branning is relieved when Amy Mitchell thaws towards him. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is desperate to reestablish a bond with daughter Amy Branning who has struggled with recent bullying and her over protective dad's ban on her seeing school friend Denzel Danes.

The teenager has found it difficult to confide in her dad as his attempts to protect her have only caused her more heartache.

Seeing his pain when Amy rejects his efforts yet again, Jack's wife Denise Fox steps in to smooth things over.

Jack is overwhelmed when Amy makes the first tentative steps to reconciling with him.

Is Amy finally on her way to recovering?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday OR Tuesday (day to be decided due to World Cup football) at 7:30 pm.