EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater has a SECRET MEETING with stalker Theo!

Stacey Slater worries the family when she says she's going to Theo's plea hearing.

Stacey Slater is worried that Theo will put her through even more heartache and terror in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is shaken after Theo Hawthorne gets in contact with her, wanting to talk. The stalker and would-be rapist is up in court following the horrific attack on Stacey, that saw him left for dead.

While Theo was trying to rape Stacey, Freddie Slater walked in to hear Stacey's screams and launched himself at Theo, whacking him around the head with an iron.

After Eve Unwin helped Stacey stage the scene to make it look like Freddie retaliated against Theo in self-defence, Freddie escaped the law while Theo found himself facing prison.

It's the day of Theo's plea hearing and although reluctant to come face-to-face with him, Stacey realises how worried her daughter Lily Slater is about Theo resuming his reign of terror.

Deciding she needs to do something to insure he's put away, Stacey goes to the meeting.

Steeling herself to play a part, Stacey lies to Theo that if he pleads guilty to the charges, they can finally be together after he's done his time.

But she's left terrified by Theo's reaction...

Has he put herself and her family in even more danger?

Suki Panesar is HORRIFIED when Priya Nandra-Hart uncovers her secret! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar has been desperate to get out of her marriage to Nish Panesar ever since he returned from a long stretch in prison.

Matters have been complicated after she fell in love with former lawyer Eve Unwin and Suki and Eve started a secret affair.

Suki wasn't ready to come out publicly, leaving Eve frustrated that they couldn't be a proper couple.

When Suki's son Vinny Panesar found out about the affair, he blackmailed her into dropping Eve but when he realised how unhappy his mum was, he encouraged her to follow her heart.

After deciding to leave Nish and asking Eve to go with her, however, things have gone awry. When she finds out that newcomer Priya Nandra-Hart knows what she's been up to, she panics!

Desperate to keep Priya quiet, she offers her £2000 to keep what she knows to herself.

Priya's no fool and realising she can get more out of Suki, she tells Suki if she adds another £1000 on top, they have a deal!

Thinking quick, Suki steals money from the family's call centre business and hands it to Priya.

But Nish is watching the exchange...

Karen Taylor gets more than she bargained for at her surprise party! (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor is feeling more than a little flush after nabbing all the ransom money from baby Albie's faked kidnap!

Her son Keanu Taylor is fuming that Karen has refused to give the money back to Albie's unwitting mum Sharon Watts and it's resulted in the pair of them falling out.

When Mitch Baker arranges a surprise birthday party for Karen in the Queen Vic, she starts splashing the cash, leaving Mitch suspicious.

He puts it to the back of his mind and concerned that Karen is still not speaking to Keanu, Mitch determines to reconcile them.

The pair have a heart-to-heart and agree to put their differences aside but they're stunned when a surprise guest arrives at the party...

It's Karen's brother-in-law Malcolm, who she and Keanu tricked into looking after Albie during the fake kidnap!

Will the game be given away?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.