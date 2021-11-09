'EastEnders' spoilers: Stacey Slater has trouble with Eve!

Stacey Slater is shocked when she finds a drunk Eve Unwin in the cafe.

Stacey Slater is horrified when Eve Unwin puts her family's future in jeopardy in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is still on pins about the family's living situation, with landlady Suki Panesar seemingly determined to chuck them out. She approaches Kheerat Panesar and asks him to have a word with his mum.

But their conversation is cut short when Stacey gets a worrying phone call. She heads to the cafe where she finds her very drunk wife Eve Unwin laying into SukI!

Eve Unwin makes things even worse for the Slaters with Suki Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey's alarmed as Eve says she's supposed to be meeting her probation officer and she takes her back home to sober her up. When the probation officers turns up, Jean Slater manages to cover for her.

As the probation officer leaves, Kheerat arrives with Suki to lay things on the line. Kheerat's fuming that Eve had a go at his mum and Suki coldly tells the Slaters she wants them out by the end of the week.

Stacey begs Kheerat to help. Will he listen to her pleas?

Dana Monroe has had trouble with brother Aaron Monroe ever since his arrival. (Image credit: BBC)

Dana Monroe hides her hurt when brother Aaron Monroe puts her off from inviting her boyfriend Bobby Beale to lunch at their house. Confused as to why he doesn't want Bobby around, Dana confronts her dad Harvey Monroe.

When Harvey says that Bobby is too soft to be around Aaron, Bobby overhears. later he opens up to Dana and friend Iqra Ahmed about his struggles with his mental health.

Iqra is angry on Bobby's behalf for the snub he got from the Monroes and she encourages Dana to put her foot down with her family.

Dana goes to her father and tells her that unless Bobby can come to the family lunch, she's not turning up either. Feeling backed into a corner, Harvey agrees to speak to Aaron.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:40 pm.