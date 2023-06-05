EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar's affair secret is OUT!

Suki Panesar is unaware a timebomb is ticking after her secret is revealed in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is still feeling delicate following her horror fall down the stairs, which could have led to her death.

With her son Vinny Panesar and cabbie Mitch Baker both worried that Suki's a victim of domestic abuse, gossip soon starts to spread.

Nish Panesar is fuming that it's being suggested he could have been behind his wife's fall.

Vinny's suspicions are amplified when he talks to Ravi Gulati, who reveals the bombshell secret that Suki was planning to leave his dad on the day she had her accident.

Although Nish seems to be in the frame for pushing Suki, he might not be guilty after all...

He talks to his wife and expresses his concerns that she deliberately threw herself down the stairs.

Suki can't believe that Nish would think she'd try to hurt herself and she's outraged. She calls her secret lover Eve Unwin and tells her that she's made a decision about Nish...

Copper Callum Highway, accompanied by DS Miles, turn up at the house to question Suki about the incident and they ask if Nish has ever been violent towards her.

Nish is taken down the cop shop for questioning and after handing him evidence that suggests he pushed Suki, he's arrested for ABH!

Bobby Beale makes a shock discovery about Rocky Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale overhears Rocky Cotton on the phone to his estranged wife Jo Cotton and he's stunned when Rocky insists she can't keep 'his boy' from him!

Considering Rocky kept his wife Jo secret from fiancee Kathy Beale, Bobby is concerned that he's still lying to his gran. He rushes off to find Kathy and tell her what he overheard.

Fuming, Kathy confronts Rocky about his secret and they're soon in the middle of a huge row.

Jo Cotton turns up like the proverbial bad penny and snippily tells Rocky that if he wants to see Jasper he'll have to come to the Queen Vic.

But is there more to this revelation than meets the eye?

Freddie Slater struggles with his diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater is nervous ahead of his appointment with the psychiatrist to talk about his ADHD assessment.

He does his best to brazen it out but he's grateful when Jean Slater and his old teacher Theo Hawthorne, go along with him.

After getting a diagnosis of ADHD, which would explain the trouble Freddie had with his schooling, Freddie doesn't seem quite able to come to terms with it.

Jean's worried that he's more upset about the diagnosis than he's letting on but he insists he's not bothered, saying that it's 'just a label'.

Whitney Dean warns Gina Knight off her man! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Gina Knight thinks she's in with a chance with Zack Hudson after Elaine Peacock's interfering but his girlfriend Whitney Dean makes it VERY clear that she needs to back off!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.