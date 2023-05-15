EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell LASHES OUT!

Ben Mitchell snaps in the face of Lola Pearce Brown's situation in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ben Mitchell is on a mission to find some additional help for a dying Lola Pearce Brown in a bid to prolong her life, unable to cope with the reality of her situation.

He meets up with Dr Washington to talk about a new treatment option that's available in the States.

After heading to Lola's house for the racing Ladies Day party that Jay Brown, Denise Fox and Kim Fox have arranged for Lola, he quietly frets as they encourage her to join in on the fun on the horse racing.

Increasingly frustrated, Ben finally snaps and he makes a huge scene, shocking everyone.

When he storms off home, his mum Kathy Beale and husband Callum Highway follow after him to try and talk him round.

They want him to do his best to accept the reality that Lola will die soon, however desperate he is for it not to be true.

Will Ben finally admit defeat?

Lily Slater has been struggling at school. (Image credit: BBC)

Lily Slater returns home after another miserable day at school. the pregnant tween is already being bullied but things have now reached another level.

Her schoolmates have found out that her mum Stacey Slater has been taking saucy pictures of herself in exchange for cash on social media platform Secret Cam.



fter suffering jibes about Stacey's actions all day, Lily tells her mum she wants to quit school for good.

Worried about her daughter but still desperate for extra cash, Stacey knows that something needs to be done and she comes up with a plan.

What is she about to do?

Freddie Slater gets good advice from Bobby Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater has been reluctant to meet with the ADHD specialist after he was encouraged to go by his old teacher Mr Hawthorne.

School was tricky enough for him as it is and the idea that something could be 'wrong' with him has been very triggering.

Friend Bobby Beale has a heart-to-heart with Freddie, in an attempt to make him see that there's nothing wrong with asking for help.

After talking things through, the penny drops that he has a lot of the tell-tale symptoms of ADHD and he agrees to visit the specialist.

Will he finally get the help he needs?

Chelsea Fox and Denise Fox haven't been talking to each other. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Chelsea Fox and Denise Fox finally make peace with each other and daughter and mother are reunited.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.