EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar's JEALOUS RAGE over Eve's new woman

EastEnders' Suki Panesar gets an attack of the green-eyed monster over Eve Unwin's mystery new woman in Monday's episode (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki and Eve aren't on the best of terms following their recent split. The pair embarked on a passionate affair last year and Suki was on the verge of leaving her controlling husband Nish to start a new life with Eve.

But just as the lovers were preparing to flee Walford, Suki tumbled down the stairs and ended up in hospital. During a confrontation with son Vinny, Suki came clean about her affair, admitting she'd fallen hopelessly in love with Eve.

Vinny was sickened by his mum's confession and blackmailed her into staying in her abusive marriage, leaving Eve broken-hearted.

Since then Suki has been playing the part of devoted wife, while trying to suppress her desire for Eve. But her feelings resurface when she fears her ex has eyes for someone else.

Vinny Panesar blackmailed Suki into ending her affair with Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

While in the café, Suki is overcome with jealousy when she overhears a woman called Caz asking after Eve.

Assuming her ex has moved on, Suki stops Bernie Taylor from sharing any information on Eve's whereabouts with Caz.

Her efforts are all in vain though and when Eve gets wind she has a secret admirer she's straight over to the café to meet Caz. Clearly impressed by what she finds, Eve agrees to go on a date with the mysterious blonde.

Later on, Eve and Suki share an awkward encounter in the Minute Mart. But events take a sudden turn as Eve goes to leave the shop and Suki almost faints.

Is her funny turn a sign of something more serious?

Alfie Moon confronts son Tommy over his recent behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Over at the bookies, Phil Mitchell asks Alfie Moon to mind the kids while Kat Slater is away at Little Mo's.

Alfie has another visitor when a downbeat Freddie arrives for a pep-talk.

The teen is in turmoil after discovering the truth about his biological dad, Graham Foster. Freddie was elated to finally come face-to-face with the car salesman after waiting his whole life to meet him.

But his world was shattered when Kat Slater, Alfie Moon and Billy Mitchell were forced to reveal he was conceived after Graham raped Little Mo.

During their chat, Freddie lets slip that Tommy tipped him off where to find Graham, leaving Alfie appalled.

Back at Number 55, a huge row erupts between father and son before Tommy storms off to the park with troublemaking mate, Perry.

Alfie tracks down Tommy and orders him home, where another heated exchange ensues. Phil arrives mid-fight and shares his own harsh views on Alfie's parenting style.

After taking a little time to cool down and reflect on Phil's scathing review, Alfie vows to make amends with Tommy. But will the headstrong lad want to know?

Stressed Stacey Slater has got a lot on her plate. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, secret stalker Theo Hawthorne continues his pursuit of Stacey Slater by inviting her out for a drink.

Sensing her anxiety about the upcoming assessment to check if she's a suitable guardian for Lily's baby, Theo makes it clear Stacey can lean on him for support.

As they sit down together, delusional Theo assumes they're on a date and is less than pleased when Eve gatecrashes his cosy evening for two.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30pm