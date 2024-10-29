EastEnders spoilers: Teddy Mitchell unearths a sickening secret about Reiss

Teddy Mitchell's digging into Debbie's death unearths something shocking in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss Colwell returns to Walford, only to get a frosty welcome from Bianca, who has been living in Number 25 in his absence. Ever since Bianca returned to Albert Square to clear her sister, Sonia Fowler's name, she has become convinced that Reiss knows more about his late wife's death than he is letting on.

Poor Sonia is currently in prison for the murder of Debbie Colwell, but while the police might be convinced that she is a cold-blooded killer desperate to get her hands on her fiance's wife's life insurance, Bianca knows that Reiss is the one who did the grisly deed.

But Reiss is going to wish that he hadn't bothered coming back to Walford when Teddy reveals his PI friend, who has been looking for evidence that will clear Sonia's name, has got his hands on some footage from a warehouse near Debbie's care home.

Bianca demands that she come to see the footage along with Teddy and Reiss, but the slippery accountant manages to leave without her and heads to the warehouse with Teddy, panicking about what he is about to find.

Teddy tells Bianca that Reiss legged it from the warehouse. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss watches the footage alone and is horrified by what he sees, knowing that while this footage might free Sonia, it will also land him in jail. Deciding he needs to leg it out of the warehouse he manages to give Teddy the slip and heads home, taking the flash drive with him.

Teddy isn't happy about Reiss doing a runner and tells a suspicious Bianca about what happened at the warehouse. Convinced this is the confirmation that she needs that Reiss is a killer, Bianca storms over to number 25 to confront him. But while she bangs on the door demanding answers, terrified Reiss has locked himself inside.

Alfie begs Stacey to talk to Kat. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kat is panicking about what is going to happen in their social services meeting and continues to blank Jean and Stacey, still furious about their role in getting the authorities involved and not taking Tommy in when she was desperate.

Knowing how much she needs her family around her, Alfie lies to Kat to get her into the Vic before begging Stacey to call a truce with Kat. While Stacey might be ready to talk, Kat is fuming to find she has been tricked and isn't happy to come face-to-face with her family.

Thankfully Alfie is there to save the day and gives a heart-felt speech about family, and soon the Slaters are on speaking terms again. Kat thanks Alfie for looking out for her and Freddie can't help but notice that there is still a spark between the former flames.

When he confronts Alfie about the obvious chemistry between him and Kat, he admits that he still has feelings for his ex. But will he act on them?

Also, Barney returns from visiting his mum, but what secrets did he unearth while there? He makes it very clear that he is still annoyed with his dad, Teddy, and big brother, Harry, leaving Teddy determined to do something that will make his youngest son proud. What does he have up his sleeve?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.