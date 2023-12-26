EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean makes a HUGE decision about her future

Whitney Dean has something on her mind.

Whitney Dean has a big decision to make about her future in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Whitney Dean is brooding after losing her foster child Ashton only a week after taking him in.

The whole situation has brought up her struggles with having children and the loss of her baby daughter Peach.

Whitney and boyfriend Zack Hudson made the sad decision to terminate the pregnancy after finding out that Peach had Edward's Syndrome, meaning it would be unlikely that if born alive, she would live for very long.

Yolande Trueman comforts an upset Whitney Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney and Zack planted a tree in the allotments as a memorial to their lost baby and Whitney heads there to do some thinking.

She bumps into Yolande Trueman, who shares her own experiences of being a foster parent. It's all too much for Whitney, who breaks down on Yolande and opens up about what's been going on.

Following her heart-to-heart with Yolande, Whitney heads back home after making a decision...

Has she got something she needs to tell Zack?

Gina Knight is comforted by mum Cindy Beale over her granddad's comments. (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight is trying to get his head round the whirlwind of new information about his background after his mum Gloria Knight's recent revelation.

Inviting Gloria and his dad Eddie Knight round for dinner, he plans to broach the subject with them and learn more about his past.

The dinner seems to be going well but it's not long before Eddie makes an offhand comment to granddaughter Gina Knight, infuriating the family.

After things calm down, George talks to his mum again and she gives him some important information about his heritage.

Will George finally get the answers he needs?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.