EastEnders spoilers: Cindy moves in with a killer!
Airs Thursday 16 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) is back in Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But very few folks are happy to see her again.
Namely, Cindy's now ex-fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), who threw her out of the house on Christmas Day after finding out she'd been cheating on him with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).
At the Vic, Cindy's ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and their daughters, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), are all on edge.
Do their feelings have anything to do with the Christmas Day attack on Cindy?
Meanwhile, Cindy's son, Peter (Thomas Law), has managed to convince Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) to let her move into the spare room at 25 Albert Square.
However, it soon becomes clear that Cindy and Reiss are not going to be happy housemates...
Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is getting a bit confused as to where he stands with his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).
She currently doesn't want to blur the lines of their friendship by encouraging Jack any further.
However, is that only because Denise has secretly started hooking-up with bad boy lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) again?
Denise is grateful when she finds out how Jack got into a fight at Harry's Barn while defending her daughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).
She invites him for a drink at the Vic later.
But how will Ravi react as Denise continues to cosy-up with her ex-husband?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
