EastEnders spoilers: Cindy moves in with a killer!

Cindy returns to Albert Square but is not welcome back at the Beale house on EastEnders...

But very few folks are happy to see her again.



Namely, Cindy's now ex-fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), who threw her out of the house on Christmas Day after finding out she'd been cheating on him with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).



At the Vic, Cindy's ex-husband, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and their daughters, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry), are all on edge.



Do their feelings have anything to do with the Christmas Day attack on Cindy?



Meanwhile, Cindy's son, Peter (Thomas Law), has managed to convince Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) to let her move into the spare room at 25 Albert Square.



However, it soon becomes clear that Cindy and Reiss are not going to be happy housemates...

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is getting a bit confused as to where he stands with his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).



She currently doesn't want to blur the lines of their friendship by encouraging Jack any further.



However, is that only because Denise has secretly started hooking-up with bad boy lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) again?



Denise is grateful when she finds out how Jack got into a fight at Harry's Barn while defending her daughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).



She invites him for a drink at the Vic later.



But how will Ravi react as Denise continues to cosy-up with her ex-husband?

