EastEnders spoilers: Lauren exposes the TRUTH about Cindy?

Cindy attempts to talk her way out of TROUBLE with Lauren on EastEnders...

Cindy Beale's (played by Michelle Collins) fate is kind of in the hands of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lauren has her suspicions that Cindy is up to no good, after catching her at the scene shortly before Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) was rushed to hospital...



But only Cindy knows the truth about what really happened...



As Cindy continues to try and avoid phone calls from both Lauren and Kojo's nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), she is confronted by Lauren in the Square.



With Cindy under pressure, over her SECRET affair with Junior, for how much longer can she keep her cheating from fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat)?

Is Lauren close to finding out the truth about love cheat Cindy on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) remains worried about girlfriend, Lauren.



He has a heart-to-heart with his sister, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), about what's been going on.



Reminded about Lauren's past addiction problems, Peter directly asks her if she has started drinking again...

Meanwhile, new arrival Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) tries to get acquainted with the residents of Walford.



But will she get a warm welcome from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) after his previous bust-up with Nicola's student son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman)?

Peter jumps to the WRONG conclusion about girlfriend Lauren on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Nicola be making friends... or enemies on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) continue to argue about her financial decision making.



Harvey is suspicious about the legitimacy of Jean's financial advisors after her recent pension windfall.

Is Jean making a mistake by ignoring Harvey's advice?

Is there something DODGY going on with Jean's financial advisors on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer