EastEnders spoilers: Lauren exposes the TRUTH about Cindy?
Airs Thursday 28 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale's (played by Michelle Collins) fate is kind of in the hands of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Lauren has her suspicions that Cindy is up to no good, after catching her at the scene shortly before Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) was rushed to hospital...
But only Cindy knows the truth about what really happened...
As Cindy continues to try and avoid phone calls from both Lauren and Kojo's nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), she is confronted by Lauren in the Square.
With Cindy under pressure, over her SECRET affair with Junior, for how much longer can she keep her cheating from fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat)?
Elsewhere, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) remains worried about girlfriend, Lauren.
He has a heart-to-heart with his sister, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), about what's been going on.
Reminded about Lauren's past addiction problems, Peter directly asks her if she has started drinking again...
Meanwhile, new arrival Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) tries to get acquainted with the residents of Walford.
But will she get a warm welcome from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) after his previous bust-up with Nicola's student son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman)?
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) continue to argue about her financial decision making.
Harvey is suspicious about the legitimacy of Jean's financial advisors after her recent pension windfall.
Is Jean making a mistake by ignoring Harvey's advice?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.