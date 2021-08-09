'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Lola Pearce break up with Isaac?

Lola Pearce is faced with a difficult decision about Isaac Baptiste in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce is in torment after parents left nasty comments on a post about Isaac's mental health. She's not the only one, as Isaac's mum Sheree Trueman is still fuming about what happened, and nothing hubby Patrick Trueman can do will cheer her up.

Sheree decides to confront Lola and tells her that she needs to split up with Isaac, as that's the only way he'll be able to get better. Despite being devastated by Sheree's words, Lola starts to be persuaded by her insistence that staying with Isaac will only damage his mental health further.

Isaac is pleased when Lola comes to visit him at the mental health unit but it's clear from her downbeat manner that she has something important to say. Will she go along with Sheree's wishes and tell Isaac they're over?

Ash Panesar is horrified when she catches Suki Panesar in the act! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is grateful when Honey Mitchell offers to help her finally sort through her late son Jags Panesar's belongings, as she's been dreading the task.

Unfortunately, she ends up being left alone to deal with it when Honey finds out she's been nominated for a Pride of Walford award for her community Christmas party and is invited to a fancy dinner with her boyfriend, Jay Mitchell.

Suki makes a start on sorting through things but it's too much for her and gets upset over what she heard and chucks everything in the bin! When daughter Ash Panesar and son Kheerat Panesar return home, they are horrified to see what she's done.

Ben Mitchell angrily confronts Kheerat Panesar! (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell tries to quell husband Callum Highway's fears when he says it'll end in tears if new business partner, Kheerat Panesar, gets involved in running The Arches. However, it seems Callum was right to be worried as Kheerat reveals he's done a deal off his own back for some new business!

Frustrated that Kheerat's gone behind his back, Ben argues with him over how things should be run. When Kheerat refuses to back off, Ben tells him that he's had enough and he wants out!

After Ben calms down, he heads out to apologise but he's stopped in his tracks when a police car arrives. Why would the police be in the Square?

Jay Mitchell and Billy Mitchell prepare for their penalty shoot-out, with the victor taking little Tommy Moon to his football trial. Who will win?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.