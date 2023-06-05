EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar MURDERED by Nish?

Suki Panesar is in hospital after falling down the stairs.

Suki Panesar's life may be in danger after her fall down the stairs in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is recovering in hospital after the horrific tumble she took down the stairs. Her son Vinny Panesar is distraught that his mum could have died and he fears that dad Nish Panesar tried to kill her!

When Vinny confronts his dad, Nish is stunned by his acccusations and tries to shut him down. With Eve Unwin equally worried that Suki is still in danger, Vinny refuses to believe Nish's claim that it was an accident.

Eve visits Suki in hospital and the couple are worried that Ravi Gulati knows they've been having a secret affair and Suki was on the verge of leaving Nish.

Convinced that Suki will be in danger if she returns home, Eve is worried when she's discharged from hospital.

After Mitch Baker overhears Eve's concerns for Suki, it brings back terrible memories of the domestic abuse that his murdered daughter Chantelle Atkins suffered.

His fears are stoked when he speaks to Nish and offers to bring some food for Suki, but Nish insists they don't want any visitors.

Back at No.41, Vinny tries to get the truth from Suki but Nish soon puts a stop to their conversation. Stopped at ever turn by his dad, Vinny gives his house keys to Eve and asks her to try and get Suki to talk.

Eve slips into the house and finds Suki alone. She tells her that she needs to report Nish for pushing her down the stairs...

Kathy Beale frets about arranging Lola Pearce Brown's wake. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is struggling with her grief over losing Lola Pearce Brown to a brain tumour. She's been tasked with arranging the wake but it's stressing her out.

Rocky Cotton really feels for his distressed fiancee and is determined to take the load off her shoulders. But matters are complicated when his estranged wife Jo Cotton rocks up in the Square to hand him their divorce papers!

Confused about why Jo has brought them to him rather than getting the papers through the post, Rocky tries to question her.

He's left rattled when Jo tells him 'Jasper says hello'... Later, Rocky makes a secretive call to Jo and asks her to talk to 'his boy'.

Could he have a secret son that he's not told Kathy about?

Elaine Peacock makes a mistake in getting Freddie Slater's hopes up! (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock is desperate to get into her future stepdaughters Anna Knight and Gina Knight's good books. With the sisters single and ready to mingle, she decides to play matchmaker for the girls!

When she finds out that Gina has a crush on someone in the Square, she gets mixed up and assumes Gina likes Freddie Slater. In fact, Gina's head has been turned by Zack Hudson instead!

Elaine puts her plan into action and takes Freddie aside, asking if he's single. Pleased with herself when he reveals that he's on the market for love, Elaine tells Gina that she knows she's keen on a boy in the Square and she should go for it!

Delighted that she might have a chance with Zack, Gina chances her arm and she's confused and disappointed when he knocks her back.

It's clear that Elaine's interfering is going to cause even more trouble however, when Elaine says she's 'had a word' with the boy in question and he's up for it, still thinking that Gina like Freddie!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.